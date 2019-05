- One big brawl, caught on camera, involving police, teenagers and a whole lot of chaos.

Things got ugly at a local church carnival and the video is everywhere. People are upset and demanding answers from police.

“Being choked by the officer, I didn’t know what was going through my head. I didn’t know if he was going to let me be. I didn’t know if it was going to be the end or anything,” explained Imarah Bates, choked by a police officer.

Reaction from the 14-year-old girl seen in the video going viral on social media as Norristown police were called after several fights and confrontations broke out on the last night of the annual St. Francis of Assisi carnival.

“I kept telling him I couldn’t breathe and he kept telling me to shut up over and over,” Bates added.

“For that cop to come behind her and choke her like that, there was no reason. He didn’t see her do anything,” Alisha Bates, Imarah’s mother, stated.

“When you look at what the officers were confronted with, it is important to put the video in context of everything that was occurring,” Chief Mark Talbot, of the Norristown Police, explained. “I’m not gonna say that everything they did was absolutely right. I’m not going to say it was absolutely wrong.”

Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot promising an emotional crowd of family and community members that a thorough investigation is already underway, as parents shared videos of multiple skirmishes that broke out right before their eyes.

“We were all at the carnival and I left at 8:15 and it all happened right after I left,” Simone Johnson said.

Johnson says she got a frantic call saying her son was detained by mistake.

“When the cops came grabbing and cussing, he put his hands up and said ‘Don’t shoot me,” Johnson went on to explain.

One parent, who didn’t want to be identified, said adults were being attacked by kids as they rushed to grab their small children off of the dragon ride in another area of the carnival before police arrived.

“I think their safety was definitely at risk when it was 100 kids surrounding the cops, hitting the cops, fighting. Their safety was definitely at risk,” stated the parent.

“They were screaming at them to let her go and that’s where the anger and the mob came from. The girl was being choked for so long and terribly. They were afraid for her life, so they were screaming at them,” Alisha Bates said.

As the carnival packed up and moved out, Chief Talbot says he’s concerned about the inflammatory social media comments that could make matters worse.

“I’m hoping today to put a little bit of truth into the conversation and account for what people would like to see happen,” Chief Talbot said.