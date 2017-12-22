Officials investigating hazmat situation on I-95 in Port Richmond

- Officials are still investigating an unknown chemical spill on I-95 in Port Richmond.

Officials received a 9-1-1 call from a passerby that a tanker was pulled over on the side of the road and a person seemed to be in distress.

When fire crews arrived they determined there was some sort of hazmat situation and the hazmat team was called in to investigate.

The driver of the tanker was complaining of fumes inside the cab of the tanker. Crews determined he possibly spilled some of the unknown chemical on his clothes while loading the truck and inhaled it.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Four firefighters were also de-contaminated and transported as a precaution.

The situation isn't under control as of 2:30 p.m. Crews are still investigating and trying to figure out what the chemical is and if there is any threat to the surrounding community.

