- Officials say a man in his 20s was found dead in a house fire on the 7500 block of Alma Street in the city's Rhawnhurst section.

The blaze broke out around 4 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, the man was found in the home unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what caused the fire. The investigation is going.

Incredible firefighting, rescue, & EMS care by @PhillyFireDept members in Battalion 12 this afternoon. We’re saddened by the outcome; thoughts/prayers for all affected... #fireiseveryonesfight #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/gasVMMm2p8 — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) May 13, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.