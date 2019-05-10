Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters are rallying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia in response to a state legislator's recent treatment of demonstrators at the site.

A group called Live Action organized "Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying" on Friday to draw attention to Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims' actions.

Sims has come under fire for videos in which he berated a woman protesting at the clinic and criticized three teenage girls also there. He offered $100 to viewers who could identify the teens.