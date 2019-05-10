This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters are rallying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia in response to a state legislator's recent treatment of demonstrators at the site.
A group called Live Action organized "Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying" on Friday to draw attention to Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims' actions.
Sims has come under fire for videos in which he berated a woman protesting at the clinic and criticized three teenage girls also there. He offered $100 to viewers who could identify the teens.
Three people are being questioned by detectives after Philadelphia police say they got a tip about remains of a missing man inside a Frankford home.
FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the two brothers, ages 28 and 25, are among the three people questioned by police Friday morning. One of the brothers was hospitalized Friday.
Thursday night, officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street after receiving a tip about blood on the steps of a home.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced Friday that the team will hold a 'Celebration of Life' service for late Chairman, David Montgomery, on June 6th.
Montgomery passed Wednesday at the age of 72 after a 5-year battle with cancer.
The Philadelphia-native had been with the Phillies organization over 50 years, starting in ticket department in 1971 and working all the way to President and CEO in 1997.