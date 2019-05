- Officials say a SEPTA Regional Rail conductor was shot at the Carpenter Lane station in West Mount Airy.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the 57-year-old conductor stepped off the train and was shot in the hip. He is currently listed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Hospital.

Service has resumed on SEPTA ‘s Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail line, but trains are bypassing Carpenter Lane station.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.