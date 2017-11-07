< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pennsylvania State Trooper dies of medical emergency while on duty Posted May 18 2019 10:14PM EDT
Updated May 18 2019 10:58PM EDT Brackett, 58, was found unresponsive outside his patrol car on I-276 around 11:30 a.m. </p><p>Troopers responded to Brackett's post after he failed to answer his radio. The responding officers began CPR and medics transported Brackett to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.</p><p>Officials say Brackett died of a "apparent medical emergency."</p><p>A former United States Marine, Brackett was a 17 year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police force. </p><p>"All personnel of the Pennsylvania State Police are deeply affected by this loss," said Lieutenant Colonel Evanchick. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eagles defensive end Chris Long announces retirement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 09:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After 11 years in the NFL, Eagles defensive end Chris Long has called it a career.</p><p>Following some deliberation about his future, Long announced on social media Saturday that he is retiring.</p><p>Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-fatal-double-shooting-in-east-frankford" title="Police: Fatal double shooting in East Frankford" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Fatal double shooting in East Frankford</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating a fatal double shooting in East Frankford Saturday night that left one dead and one hospitalized.</p><p>Investigators say the incident happened on the 2000 block of Orthodox Street around 8 p.m.</p><p>When officers arrived they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-authority-beautiful-saturday-with-warm-temps-mix-of-clouds-and-sun" title="Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday with warm temps, mix of clouds and sun" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Weather_Authority__More_summer_like_weat_0_7288171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Weather_Authority__More_summer_like_weat_0_7288171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Weather_Authority__More_summer_like_weat_0_7288171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Weather_Authority__More_summer_like_weat_0_7288171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Weather_Authority__More_summer_like_weat_0_7288171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 29's Jeff Robbins is forecasting more summertime weather for the Delaware Valley next week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday with warm temps, mix of clouds and sun</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and pleasant Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.</p><p>Temperatures will reach a high of 77 degrees.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless Most Recent

Eagles defensive end Chris Long announces retirement

Police: Fatal double shooting in East Frankford

Harper's bat, Nola's arm lead Phillies past Rockies 2-1

War of Will wins Preakness Stakes

Cars burglarized at Delaware County shopping center https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-1028046930_1558229306615_7288302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-1028046930_1558229306615_7288302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-1028046930_1558229306615_7288302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mitchell&#x20;Leff&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Eagles defensive end Chris Long announces retirement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-fatal-double-shooting-in-east-frankford" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Fatal double shooting in East Frankford</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harper-s-bat-nola-s-arm-lead-phillies-past-rockies-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-1144845990_1558223360077_7288110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-1144845990_1558223360077_7288110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-1144845990_1558223360077_7288110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-1144845990_1558223360077_7288110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-1144845990_1558223360077_7288110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rich&#x20;Schultz&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harper's bat, Nola's arm lead Phillies past Rockies 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/war-of-will-wins-preakness-stakes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/18/preakness%20cropped_1558221064116.jpg_7288029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/18/preakness%20cropped_1558221064116.jpg_7288029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/18/preakness%20cropped_1558221064116.jpg_7288029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/18/preakness%20cropped_1558221064116.jpg_7288029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/18/preakness%20cropped_1558221064116.jpg_7288029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="War&#x20;of&#x20;Will&#x20;has&#x20;crossed&#x20;the&#x20;finish&#x20;line&#x20;first&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Preakness&#x20;Stakes&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>War of Will wins Preakness Stakes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cars-burglarized-at-delaware-county-shopping-center" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/vlcsnap-2019-05-18-18h35m44s235_1558218966432_7287921_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/vlcsnap-2019-05-18-18h35m44s235_1558218966432_7287921_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/vlcsnap-2019-05-18-18h35m44s235_1558218966432_7287921_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/vlcsnap-2019-05-18-18h35m44s235_1558218966432_7287921_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/vlcsnap-2019-05-18-18h35m44s235_1558218966432_7287921_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cars burglarized at Delaware County shopping center</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> 