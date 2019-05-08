< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Montgomery tips his hat at a victory rally at Citizens Bank Park October 31, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Montgomery tips his hat at a victory rally at Citizens Bank Park October 31, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images) Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Montgomery tips his hat at a victory rally at Citizens Bank Park October 31, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images) Phillies announce 'Celebration of life" service for late Chairman David Montgomery

Posted May 10 2019 01:51PM EDT
Updated May 10 2019 01:52PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced Friday that the team will hold a 'Celebration of Life' service for late Chairman, David Montgomery, on June 6th.

Montgomery passed Wednesday at the age of 72 after a 5-year battle with cancer.

The Philadelphia-native had been with the Phillies organization over 50 years, starting in ticket department in 1971 and working all the way to President and CEO in 1997.

The ceremony is scheduled for the day after the 2019 MLB Draft, which was one of Montgomery's favorite events of the baseball season.

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate David's life, and his love of the game, than to invite his friends, colleagues and Phillies fans into his second home at the conclusion of the draft," Lynn Montgomery said.

In lieu of flowers, the Montgomery family requests contributions be made to Phillies Charities, Inc.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. for the service and parking will be free. 