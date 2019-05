- Police are looking for a group of shooters they believe are as young as 15 years old. Investigators say they ambushed five men in North Philadelphia.

"Everybody heard the gunshots," said Sammy Foreman. He is still in shock over shots fired in his North Philly neighborhood. He knows all five victims.

"It’s traumatizing. It's something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life," he said. What he recalls is walking outside on the 1900 block of North Croskey Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday to find his friends on the street pleading for help.

"One of them was saying don't let me die bro. He said that a few times." Sammy says as most people ran away from the aftermath he turned back to help them get into private cars and police cars to be taken to the hospital. When FOX 29 talked to him he had blood on the back of his shirt from one of the victims he helped.

"Holding on to me saying don’t let me die. That hurt my heart," he said.

Police say surveillance video in the area gave them clues as to what happened in the moments before.

"There were about 10 or 11 males walking southbound on this street. Three of them break off and go into a different direction. Subsequent to that after these group of males gets down the street, three young males come from the breezeway behind me. All three of them start firing. The sad part about this is from the video it appears to everybody who viewed it that they're no more than 15 years old," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Sammy says one of the victims he's really close to has three children is a working man.

"It's a bad situation to a really good person. That's why I'm praying he pulls through," he said.

Police say the victims are in their 20s and 30s. They were shot in various parts of the body including the head. Their conditions range from critical to stable. So far, no arrests, no weapons or motive. Police say no neighbors have not come forward as witnesses.