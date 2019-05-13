< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 13 2019 10:17PM https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/vlcsnap-2019-05-13-21h53m28s95_1557798830947_7254757_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you have any information, please contact Upper Darby police at&nbsp;610-734-7693." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>If you have any information, please contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406647480" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>UPPER DARBY, Pa. (FOX 29)</strong> - Police say a 94-year-old woman was mugged walking home from a local pizza shop in Upper Darby.</p> <p>"Usually, she'll get a cheesesteak and a ginger ale that's her order every single time." Irene Evangelopoulos says the 94-year-old woman who was mugged on her way home from Long Lane Pizza in Upper Darby over the Mother's Day weekend is like everyone's grandmother.</p> <p>Police say the woman left the shop Saturday evening with her dinner order and headed to her home a block and half away on Bayard Street as she climbed the front steps of the home where she's lived for nearly 50 years, she was attacked.</p> <p>"Young kid comes behind her, grabs her, grabs the handbag. She tries to fight. She cuts her right hand and the bad guy makes off with the handbag," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.</p> <p>According to police, the attacker is described as just 13 to 14 years old. He took off with the woman's purse, which contained credit cards and her Medicare card. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Officials__Man_found_dead_after_Rhawnhur_0_7255024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Officials__Man_found_dead_after_Rhawnhur_0_7255024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Officials__Man_found_dead_after_Rhawnhur_0_7255024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Officials__Man_found_dead_after_Rhawnhur_0_7255024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officials say a man died in a house fire on the 7500 block of Alma Street in the city's Rhawnhurst section." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: Man found dead after Rhawnhurst house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials say a man died in a house fire on the 7500 block of Alma Street in the city's Rhawnhurst section.</p><p>The blaze broke out around 4 p.m. Monday. </p><p>"I lost my best friend. I lost a part of my world," Emanuel Bell said. He identified the victim as his younger brother Samuel Bell. The 27-year-old was a singer and entertainer who was on his way back to college to make a better life for himself.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-charged-after-dragging-officer-crashing-into-septa-vehicle" title="Police: Man charged after dragging officer, crashing into SEPTA vehicle" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/vlcsnap-2019-05-13-18h15m21s63_1557785731529_7253481_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/vlcsnap-2019-05-13-18h15m21s63_1557785731529_7253481_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/vlcsnap-2019-05-13-18h15m21s63_1557785731529_7253481_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/vlcsnap-2019-05-13-18h15m21s63_1557785731529_7253481_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/vlcsnap-2019-05-13-18h15m21s63_1557785731529_7253481_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man charged after dragging officer, crashing into SEPTA vehicle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a man has been charged after dragging an officer and crashing into a SEPTA vehicle on Temple University's campus.</p><p>According to police, Maurice Smith, 26, faces a long list of charges, including assault.</p><p>READ MORE: Police: Suspect shot after dragging officer, crashing into SEPTA vehicle on Temple's campus</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-accused-of-soliciting-woman-for-sex" title="Man accused of asking woman for sexual favors in Burlington City" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Man_accused_of_asking_woman_for_sexual_f_0_7255204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Man_accused_of_asking_woman_for_sexual_f_0_7255204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Man_accused_of_asking_woman_for_sexual_f_0_7255204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Man_accused_of_asking_woman_for_sexual_f_0_7255204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Man_accused_of_asking_woman_for_sexual_f_0_7255204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say a man asked a woman for sexual favors and he was also seen approaching underage girls on their way to school Monday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of asking woman for sexual favors in Burlington City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 09:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a man asked a woman for sexual favors and he was also seen approaching underage girls on their way to school Monday morning.</p><p>19-year-old Johnnie Moore was arrested by Burlington City police Monday morning. Nearby store surveillance cameras show Moore hanging out on the 400 Block of High Street panhandling minutes before he was taken into custody. </p><p>According to police, the victim witnessed the man approaching underage girls on their way to school around 7:45 a.m. Monday. Police say he touched one child’s shoulder. Police are looking to talk to these girls to see if additional charges should be filed. (FOXFLASH)" title="Kim Catrall Filthy Rich FoxFLASH_1557799124932.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX reveals 2019-2020 new series, primetime schedule</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dream-job-for-gamers-offers-1000-to-play-fortnite"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/fortnite%20cms_1557789126712.jpg_7254446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One lucky gamer could land the perfect summer gig by getting paid to play Fortnite. 