- Philadelphia police say a child and passenger from a vehicle that was stolen have been found safe.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 7500 block of East Tulpehocken in East Germantown.

According to police, four men approached a vehicle at gunpoint with a 6-year-old boy inside. A 36-year-old man was ordered out of the SUV and the suspects drove off with the little boy and another adult passenger inside.

Investigators say the suspects dropped off the 6-year-old and the passenger at West Cheltenham Avenue and Mayland Road where police say they were able to safely walk home.

Police say the stolen SUV was recovered late Wednesday night.

