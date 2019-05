- Police say a group of shoplifters were attempting to flee the parking lot of the Concord Mall Friday when a citizen with a concealed carry permit opened fire on their vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. after four individuals shoplifted from an undisclosed store in the mall, according to officers.

Police say the driver of the alleged getaway car intentionally struck a mall security vehicle as the group was attempting to flee the parking lot.

The scene escalated further when a citizen with a concealed carry permit tried to thwart the criminals by firing several shots at the car's tires, detective say.

The suspects then got out of the car and escaped on foot, according to a preliminary investigation.

The gun wielding citizen stayed on the scene.

Police say there are no known injuries at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact police at 302-365-8487.