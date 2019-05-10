< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police investigating after man's body found in Langhorne 10 2019 05:44PM id="relatedHeadlines-406188981" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LANGHORNE, Pa. (FOX 29)</strong> - Police are investigating after a man's body was found in Langhorne.</p> <p>The residents of Bellevue Ave in Langhorne, Bucks County can’t ever remember seeing flashing lights and police tape stretched across their tree-lined street, but that’s changed.</p> <p>"I thought I lived in a really safe, quiet community but I guess easy access to U.S 1<em>—</em>on and off<em>—</em>God only knows what happens," one resident told FOX 29.</p> <p>This resident, who asked not to appear on camera, says she heard what sounded like an argument just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.</p> <p>"I heard yelling and screaming and I heard what I thought was something dropped on my front porch so I thought one of my roommates was outside, but it was a boom," she explained.</p> <p>Police report a woman walking her dog in this community found the body of a man in the underbrush just off Bellevue.</p> <p>At midday Friday, evidence markers stretched 50 yards along the avenue, while state and local police cruisers clogged the avenue.</p> <p>Investigators say the victim suffered a head wound.</p> <p>"Possibly a gunshot wound to the head but as of now, nothing has been confirmed. This is in the early stages of the investigation. We’re checking for tape and looking for witnesses," Langhorne Borough Police Chief John Godzilla said.</p> <p>Neighbors say many of the large homes here have been turned into rentals. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: SEPTA Regional Rail conductor shot in attempted robbery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 10 2019 07:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials say a SEPTA Regional Rail conductor was shot in an attempted robbery at the Carpenter Lane station in West Mount Airy.</p><p>It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday.</p><p>According to officials, the 57-year-old conductor stepped off the train and was shot in the hip. He is currently listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/septa-bus-stuck-in-sinkhole-in-center-city" title="SEPTA bus stuck in sinkhole in Center City" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-19h35m05s43_1557531319107_7246005_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-19h35m05s43_1557531319107_7246005_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-19h35m05s43_1557531319107_7246005_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-19h35m05s43_1557531319107_7246005_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-19h35m05s43_1557531319107_7246005_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SEPTA bus stuck in sinkhole in Center City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 07:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 10 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A SEPTA bus got stuck in a sinkhole in Center City.</p><p>It happened around 7 p.m. Friday.</p><p>The Route 42 bus got stuck after the section of the roadway beneath the bus collapsed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/swarthmore-college-to-no-longer-allow-frats-sororities" title="Swarthmore College to no longer allow frats, sororities" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/swarthmore_college_generic_01_1556563563225_7183755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/swarthmore_college_generic_01_1556563563225_7183755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/swarthmore_college_generic_01_1556563563225_7183755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/swarthmore_college_generic_01_1556563563225_7183755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/29/swarthmore_college_generic_01_1556563563225_7183755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Swarthmore College to no longer allow frats, sororities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 10 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fraternities and sororities will no longer be allowed at Swarthmore College following outrage over years-old documents allegedly written by one fraternity there that contains derogatory comments about women and the LGBTQ community and jokes about sexual assault.</p><p>School President Valerie Smith made the announcement Friday in a letter posted on the college's website. 