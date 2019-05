- Police in Delaware are searching for a man they say claimed to be a rideshare driver and sexually assaulted someone at knifepoint near the University of Delaware’s campus.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in near South Chapel Street and Delaware Avenue in Newark, about a block from the campus.

Police say the victim got into a silver pickup truck, when the suspect showed a knife and assaulted the victim.

After the assault, the suspect continued to drive the victim, until she was able to exit the truck and ran to call 911.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect and the truck, which has been described as a 4-door GMC with a toolbox in the bed and both front and rear license plates.

Police have described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 40s with short hair, who speaks broken english with and accent.

The university sent out an alert this morning asking students to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police.