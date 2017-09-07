Police: Man dies after being shot in the face during robbery

- Police say a 38-year-old man robbed and shot in the face in front of his 3-year-old daughter has died.

The shooting happened just before 8 P.M. on the 1500 block of Melon Street in Fairmount.

According to police, the suspects stole the man's wallet and phone while his 3-year-old daughter and dog were in the car.

He was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital in critical condition where he was taken into surgery. He was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say they are looking for two males who are in their late teens to early 20's.