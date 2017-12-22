Police: Man fatally shot on Woodland Avenue

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue.

According to investigators, a little after 6:30 p.m. December 21, police were called to Woodland Avenue because of a radio call for a “Person with a Gun.” When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the victim was shot on the 1500 block of South Wilton street. He then ran to 52nd and Woodland before he collapsed.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is on-going.

