- Police say they are searching for two children after they were taken from the custody of their legal guardian by their mother.

According to police, 30-year-old Shynisha Alexander took her children from a home on the 2800 block of Allegheny Avenue on May 18. Police say she then left her children with a relative at a home on the 2700 block of Darrien Street.

Investigators say around 6 a.m. Monday, Alexander took the children from the Darrien Street location and their whereabouts are unknown.

Police are searching for 2-month-old Zy’ree Alexander who was last seen wearing a white onesie with cars and trucks printed on it, a gray hat and he had a gray blanket. They are also searching for 10-year-old Zahiyyah Alexander who was last seen wearing blue tights, a T-shirt with rainbows and black flip flops.

If you have any information, please contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.