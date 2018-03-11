< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns By Andrew Taylor, Associated Press
Posted May 11 2019 10:55AM EDT style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/15/president_trump_generic_12_091518_1537023679664_6078742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump acknowledges tax write offs, calls it sport</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/new-jersey-lawmakers-try-to-get-trump-tax-returns-too"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>New Jersey lawmakers try to get Trump tax returns</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/treasury-denies-house-request-for-trump-tax-returns"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Treasury denies Dems request for Trump tax returns</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-trump-in-1985-94-claimed-117-billion-business-loss"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/08/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040819_1554733804529.jpg_7077055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump in 1985-94 claimed $1.17 billion loss</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - A top House Democrat has issued subpoenas for six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns, giving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig a deadline of next Friday to deliver them.</p><p>Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., issued the subpoenas Friday, just days after Mnuchin refused to comply with demands to turn over Trump's returns. Mnuchin told the panel he wouldn't provide Trump's tax records because the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose," as Supreme Court precedent requires.</p><p>Neal reminded the two Trump appointees in a Friday letter that federal law states that the IRS "shall furnish" the tax returns of any individual upon the request of the chairmen of Congress' tax-writing committees and that Ways and Means "has never been denied" a request.</p><p>The White House and the Democratic-controlled House are waging a multi-front battle over investigations into Trump and the administration has been refusing to comply across the board, refusing to comply with subpoenas for the unredacted report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and documents related to the testimony by former White House Counsel Donald McGahn.</p> <hr /><p><b>RELATED COVERAGE:</b></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/report-trump-in-1985-94-claimed-117-billion-business-loss">Report: Trump in 1985-94 claimed $1.17 billion business loss</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/trump-acknowledges-massive-tax-write-offs-calls-it-sport-">Trump acknowledges massive tax write offs, calls it 'sport'</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/treasury-denies-house-request-for-trump-tax-returns">Treasury denies House request for Trump tax returns</a></strong></li> </ul> <hr /><p>If Mnuchin and Rettig refuse to comply with the subpoenas, Neal is likely to file a lawsuit in federal court. He indicated earlier this week that he was leaning toward filing a court case immediately but changed course after meeting with lawyers for the House.</p><p>Neal originally demanded access to Trump's tax returns in early April. He maintains that the committee is looking into the effectiveness of IRS mandatory audits of tax returns of all sitting presidents, a way to justify his claim that the panel has a potential legislative purpose. Democrats are confident in their legal justification and say Trump is stalling in an attempt to punt the issue past the 2020 election.</p><p>In rejecting Neal's request earlier this week, Mnuchin said he relied on the advice of the Justice Department. He concluded that the Treasury Department is "not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information." Mnuchin has also said that Neal's request would potentially weaponize private tax returns for political purposes.</p><p>Republicans say Neal is using the arcane 1924 law that empowers him to obtain any individual's tax filing to play politics with Trump. Democrats also want to probe into Trump's business dealings, particularly his business relationships with foreigners and to see who he owes money to.</p><p>"Your request is merely a means to access and make public the tax returns of a single individual for purely political purposes," said ranking Ways and Means panel Republican Kevin Brady, R-Texas.</p><p>"While I do not take this step lightly, I believe this action gives us the best opportunity to succeed and obtain the requested material," Neal said in a statement.</p><p>Trump has privately made clear he has no intention of turning over the much-coveted records. He is the first president since Watergate to decline to make his tax returns public, often claiming that he would release them if he was not under audit.</p><p>"What's unprecedented is this secretary refusing to comply with our lawful ... request. What's unprecedented is a Justice Department that again sees its role as being bodyguard to the executive and not the rule of law," said Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. "What's unprecedented is an entire federal government working in concert to shield a corrupt president from legal accountability."</p><p>But the president has told those close to him that the attempt to get his returns was an invasion of his privacy and a further example of what he calls the Democrat-led "witch hunt" - like Mueller's Russia probe - meant to damage him.</p><p>Trump has repeatedly asked aides as to the status of the House request and has not signaled a willing to cooperate with Democrats, according to a White House official and two Republicans close to the White House.</p><p>He has linked the effort to the myriad House probes into his administration and has urged his team to stonewall all requests. He also has inquired about the "loyalty" of the top officials at the IRS, according to one of his advisers.</p><p>Trump has long told confidants that he was under audit and therefore could not release his taxes. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mueller won't testify next week, House chairman says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says special counsel Robert Mueller won't appear before his panel next week, despite the committee's hope that Mueller would testify May 15.</p><p>New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler said Friday that negotiations continue with Mueller and the Justice Department about the testimony. He wouldn't characterize those talks.</p><p>Nadler said he expects Mueller to appear, and if he won't agree the committee will attempt to compel him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/only-in-the-panhandle-trump-chuckles-at-suggestion-to-shoot-migrants-during-florida-rally" title="Trump chuckles at suggestion to 'shoot' migrants during Florida rally" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump joked with the audience Wednesday at a Florida rally when someone in the crowd shouted a suggestion that migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico should be shot." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump chuckles at suggestion to 'shoot' migrants during Florida rally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 08:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump joked with the audience Wednesday at a Florida rally when someone in the crowd shouted a suggestion that migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico should be shot.</p><p>While addressing a crowd of thousands at an outdoor amphitheater in Panama City Beach, Trump discussed his concerns over the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump described the situation as a “national emergency,” saying the caravans headed to the United States were an "invasion,” according to Fox News .</p><p>At one point, he asked supporters, "How do you stop these people?"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/senate-intelligence-committee-subpoenas-donald-trump-jr-1" title="Senate intelligence committee subpoenas Donald Trump Jr." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/07/trumpJR_1504806711161_4107242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/07/trumpJR_1504806711161_4107242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/07/trumpJR_1504806711161_4107242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/07/trumpJR_1504806711161_4107242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/07/trumpJR_1504806711161_4107242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada.(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senate intelligence committee subpoenas Donald Trump Jr.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Senate intelligence committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr., calling him in to answer questions about his 2017 testimony.</p><p>That's according to a person familiar with the subpoena who discussed it on condition of anonymity. The committee has renewed interest in talking to President Donald Trump's eldest son after Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified earlier this year.</p><p>Cohen told a House committee in February that he had briefed Trump Jr. approximately 10 times about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017 he was only "peripherally aware" of the proposal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-mix-of-sun-and-clouds-chance-of-rain-saturday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7247685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190511112234"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of rain Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-search-for-duo-wanted-in-burglaries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h30m46s209_1557541866763_7247149_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dunkin_Donuts_break_ins"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police search for duo wanted in Dunkin' Donuts burglaries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-5-men-wounded-in-north-philadelphia-ambush-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/croskey_shooting_01_051119_1557579647731_7247499_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Authorities say five men were shot and wounded after being ambushed by a trio of teenagers in North Philadelphia." title="croskey_shooting_01_051119_1557579647731.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 5 wounded in North Philadelphia ambush shooting by 3 teens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eating-cheese-and-yogurt-helps-protect-against-premature-death-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty%20cheese_1557537386255.jpg_7246902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Blocks of two-year cheddar cheese are displayed in this file photo taken on July 20, 2004 in Skokie, Illinois. id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/senators-concerned-about-abuse-allegations-at-migrant-shelters" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_03_sgt_amber_smith_1557584153942_7247800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;DoD&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;Amber&#x20;Smith&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Senators concerned about abuse allegations at migrant shelters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-person-hospitalized-8-cats-killed-in-south-philly-house-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/randolph_street_fire_02_051119_1557587004565_7248014_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;person&#x20;is&#x20;hospitalized&#x20;and&#x20;eight&#x20;cats&#x20;are&#x20;dead&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;house&#x20;fire&#x20;in&#x20;South&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;Saturday&#x20;morning&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 person hospitalized, 8 cats killed in South Philly house fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-democrat-issues-subpoenas-for-trump-tax-returns-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/pentagon-shifting-15-billion-to-border-wall-construction-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/immigration_border_wall_generic_04_2nd_lt_corey_maisch_1557584154001_7248001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;2nd&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Corey&#x20;Maisch&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pentagon shifting $1.5 billion to border wall construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-in-olney-house-fire-3-others-rescued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/6th_street_fire_051119_1557585357788_7248006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;person&#x20;has&#x20;died&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;house&#x20;fire&#x20;in&#x20;Olney&#x20;Saturday&#x20;morning&#x2e;&#x20;Three&#x20;others&#x20;were&#x20;rescued&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead in Olney house fire; 3 others rescued</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 