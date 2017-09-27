< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story406300030" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406300030" data-article-version="1.0">House passes $19B disaster aid bill over Trump opposition</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/house-passes-19b-disaster-aid-bill-over-trump-opposition-1" addthis:title="House passes $19B disaster aid bill over Trump opposition"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406300030.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406300030");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406300030-283574359"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Homes lay in ruin as seen from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, Black Hawk during a flyover of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria September 23, 2017. U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Kris Grogan" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Homes lay in ruin as seen from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, Black Hawk during a flyover of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria September 23, 2017. U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Kris Grogan</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406300030-283574359" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092317_3804933_1506538689124_4225218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Homes lay in ruin as seen from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, Black Hawk during a flyover of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria September 23, 2017. U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Kris Grogan U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Kris Grogan</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/house-passes-19b-disaster-aid-bill-over-trump-opposition-1">Andrew Taylor, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 12:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406300030" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines406300030' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/house-dems-renew-probe-on-hurricane-response-in-puerto-rico-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>House renews Puerto Rico hurricane response probe</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rick-scott-donates-salary-to-puerto-rico-hurricane-relief-efforts"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1063913362_1554924526750_7089927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Rick Scott donates salary to Puerto Rico relief</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/disaster-aid-stalls-in-senate-amid-fight-over-puerto-rico"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disaster aid stalls in Senate amid fight over Puer</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/bill-introduced-that-would-make-puerto-rico-the-51st-state"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/28/US%20REP%20DARREN%20SOTO_puerto%20rico%20statehood_032819_1553801468208.png_6956348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Bill would make Puerto Rico the 51st state</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - The House on Friday passed a $19 billion disaster aid bill that would deliver long-sought relief to farmers, victims of hurricanes and floods, and rebuild southern military bases, as Democrats try to dislodge the legislation from a Senate logjam over aid to hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico.</p><p>The measure passed by a 257-150 vote over the opposition of most Republicans, who said it should also include the Trump administration's $4.5 billion request for stepped up humanitarian aid and law enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border, which is facing a wave of migrants fleeing violence in Central America.</p><p>The House had passed an earlier $14 billion version of the measure in January, but the legislation has been held up in the Senate amid a fight between President Donald Trump and Democrats over aid to Puerto Rico. Trump is feuding with Democratic officials on the island and falsely claims that Puerto Rico has already received $91 billion in aid.</p><p>Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to urge Republicans to vote against the bill.</p><p>"House Republicans should not vote for the BAD DEMOCRAT Disaster Supplemental Bill which hurts our States, Farmers & Border Security," Trump tweeted. "We want to do much better than this. All sides keep working and send a good BILL for immediate signing!"</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">House Republicans should not vote for the BAD DEMOCRAT Disaster Supplemental Bill which hurts our States, Farmers & Border Security. Up for vote tomorrow. We want to do much better than this. All sides keep working and send a good BILL for immediate signing!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1126625647214964737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 9, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The letter comes as Congress and the White House bicker over disaster aid</p><p>After the vote, Trump tweeted in praise of GOP solidarity, although 34 Republicans broke with his position and supported the disaster aid. "Great Republican vote today on Disaster Relief Bill. We will now work out a bipartisan solution that gets relief for our great States and Farmers. Thank you to all. Get me a Bill that I can quickly sign!"</p><p>Some of the Republicans who broke with Trump were from areas hit by the disasters, like Texas and Florida, and others were more moderate Republicans from the Northeast.</p><p>Disaster aid measures are usually among the few reliably bipartisan pieces of legislation left in an increasingly partisan Washington. But the pending measure faces several obstacles in addition to the battle over Puerto Rico, including an attempt by powerful Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., to boost Army Corps of Engineers harbor dredging efforts, of which the Port of Mobile in his state would be a major beneficiary. Shelby's relationship with White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney also appears strained.</p><p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <hr align="center" size="2" width="100%" /><p><b>RELATED COVERAGE:</b></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/disaster-aid-stalls-in-senate-amid-fight-over-puerto-rico">Disaster aid stalls in Senate amid fight over Puerto Rico</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/hurricane-s-death-toll-in-puerto-rico-put-at-nearly-3-000">Hurricane's death toll in Puerto Rico put at nearly 3,000</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/puerto-rico-gov-trump-refuses-meeting-over-hurricane-relief-1">Puerto Rico Gov: Trump refuses meeting over hurricane relief</a></strong></li> </ul> <hr align="center" size="2" width="100%" /><p>Since the House measure originally passed, Midwestern floods have added billions of dollars to the government's roster of disaster needs, while a rising wave of Central American migrants seeking refuge from violence in their countries is requiring additional billions of dollars to house and care for thousands of migrants.</p><p>"The bill languished for months in the Senate over assistance for Puerto Rico. And as it sat there, floods battered the Midwest and tornadoes swept the South," said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. "This legislation attempts to meet the needs of all of America's disaster-stricken communities - whether in Puerto Rico or the Midwest, California or the Carolinas."</p><p>Republicans on Thursday delivered a new offer to Democrats in hopes of finally breaking the legislation free, adding money for Puerto Rico and flooded Midwestern states. Lawmakers had hoped to have the legislation enacted into law by now but are now eying Memorial Day as an informal deadline.</p><p>"I've spoken to the president. I've spoken to the leader on the Senate side. I believe we can solve this all by next week," said top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California. "Let's do this together. Let's show America that when it comes to a time of need that we all put partisanship aside."</p><p>Democrats regard the offer in a positive light.</p><p>"The Republicans are finally starting to realize they can't leave Puerto Rico behind, and that's a step in the right direction," said a spokesman for top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York. "Conversations continue."</p><p>The White House and some Republicans want to add Trump's border request to the measure.</p><p>"We should provide much needed relief to communities recovering from hurricanes, floods, wildfires and tornadoes. But we cannot turn our backs on a border crisis that is growing worse by the day," said top Appropriations Committee Republican Kay Granger of Texas. "Law enforcement and humanitarian relief organizations are being pushed to the limit, and we must act now."</p><p>Democrats have resisted the idea of merging the border and disaster measures, saying that would delay the aid measure and complicate its passage.</p><p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., however, said in a brief interview that "there may be some pieces" of Trump's border request that could be added to the disaster aid measure in endgame negotiations. "We'll see."</p><p>Friday's measure originally added $3 billion to the earlier House bill to help Midwest states such as Iowa and Nebraska recover from this spring's floods - but then was successfully amended on the floor numerous times by lawmakers in both parties, who added $1.9 billion to the measure, chiefly to rebuild military bases in Nebraska and Florida and deliver more flood aid for the Midwest.</p><p>The measure also would extend the federal flood insurance program through September to give lawmakers more time to renew the program, which enjoys broad bipartisan support. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Andrew Taylor, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A top House Democrat has issued subpoenas for six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns, giving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig a deadline of next Friday to deliver them.</p><p>Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., issued the subpoenas Friday, just days after Mnuchin refused to comply with demands to turn over Trump's returns. Mnuchin told the panel he wouldn't provide Trump's tax records because the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose," as Supreme Court precedent requires.</p><p>Neal reminded the two Trump appointees in a Friday letter that federal law states that the IRS "shall furnish" the tax returns of any individual upon the request of the chairmen of Congress' tax-writing committees and that Ways and Means "has never been denied" a request.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/mueller-won-t-testify-next-week-house-chairman-says" title="Mueller won't testify next week, House chairman says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mueller won't testify next week, House chairman says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says special counsel Robert Mueller won't appear before his panel next week, despite the committee's hope that Mueller would testify May 15.</p><p>New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler said Friday that negotiations continue with Mueller and the Justice Department about the testimony. He wouldn't characterize those talks.</p><p>Nadler said he expects Mueller to appear, and if he won't agree the committee will attempt to compel him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/only-in-the-panhandle-trump-chuckles-at-suggestion-to-shoot-migrants-during-florida-rally" title="Trump chuckles at suggestion to 'shoot' migrants during Florida rally" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump_jokes_after_suggestion_to__shoot___0_7240572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump joked with the audience Wednesday at a Florida rally when someone in the crowd shouted a suggestion that migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico should be shot." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump chuckles at suggestion to 'shoot' migrants during Florida rally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 08:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump joked with the audience Wednesday at a Florida rally when someone in the crowd shouted a suggestion that migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico should be shot.</p><p>While addressing a crowd of thousands at an outdoor amphitheater in Panama City Beach, Trump discussed his concerns over the U.S.-Mexico border. 