News
Local
For Goodness' Sake
Hank's Take
Health
National
Politics
Trending Operation Dreamlift sends children to Disney World for a day Phillies Chairman David Montgomery dies at 72 after battle with cancer Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry show off their royal 'bundle of joy'
Weather Authority: Cooler, cloudy Wednesday Kushner oversees immigration proposals with eye on Congress Photo: Jared Kushner Photo: Jared Kushner By Jill Colvin, Associated Press
Posted May 08 2019 09:01AM EDT Declarations by tweet.</p><p>President Donald Trump's White House hasn't been known for its careful crafting of policy.</p><p>But Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, has spent months drawing up a long-awaited immigration overhaul plan that the White House began to roll out Tuesday.</p><p>Frustrated by congressional inaction and stinging Republican defeats, Kushner has been meeting with GOP groups and speaking with lawmakers to try to fashion a plan that the president and his party might be able to unite behind. He's been assisted by a team that includes experts in drafting legislation so that he can be less reliant on Capitol Hill, according to people familiar with the efforts.</p><p>It's a new approach for an administration with few legislative achievements and facing the challenges of navigating a hostile Democratic House, where many legislators are more intent on investigating the president than working with him, especially in an area as contentious as immigration.</p><p>"The fact is this president is taking the lead. He's not waiting on Congress," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News on Tuesday.</p><p>Officials stressed that the plan could evolve in response to feedback. But so far it includes two prongs: A border security bill that would focus, in part, on modernizing ports of entry, and a package of revisions to legal immigration that aims to create a more "merit-based" system giving preference to those with job skills rather than relatives of immigrants already in the country. A senior administration official told reporters that the total number of immigrants allowed into the country would not change under the plan - only the types of immigrants admitted.</p><p>The White House is also working with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on additional legislation that would address the nation's asylum system, in an effort to stem the flow of migrants across the border, according to the official, who outlined the plan on condition of anonymity because public discussion was not authorized.</p><p>It's not the first time the White House has tried to sell Congress on Trump's immigration priorities and it's unclear whether Republicans - let alone Democrats - will be on board. There is deep doubt in Washington that there is any appetite on Capitol Hill for a wide-ranging agreement.</p><p>Trump and Kushner met Tuesday afternoon with a dozen Republican senators who seemed largely receptive to the effort. But several said they were awaiting more details.</p><p>Kushner's team began meeting in January with conservative, business and other groups, soliciting input on a subject Congress has struggled for decades to address. Though he had no previous background on the contentious subject, Kushner has tried to replicate the playbook he used to help push bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation across the finish line last year.</p><p>Unlike that effort, however, this time the White House has made no outreach to Democrats, with Kushner instead looking to draft a plan that Republicans can rally around to make clear what the party is "for" as Trump heads into what is expected to be a brutal re-election campaign.</p><p>Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for lower rates of immigration and has provided input on the plan, said that, as part of the effort, Kushner's team was working to craft legislation in-house instead of leaving it to Congress. Several weeks ago, the team added staff with experience in legislation-writing, including George Fishman, deputy general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security.</p><p>"It's not just talking points or goals at this point," Vaughan said.</p><p>It's unclear, however, how members of Congress might respond to that approach. A big legislative package coming from the White House could be panned by lawmakers unless they had a role to play in the sausage making.</p><p>Trump's signature legislative achievement - the Republican tax cut bill - was the product of careful collaboration between the White House, Treasury and Republican leaders in Congress, who agreed on a broad framework and then left the details to the Senate Ways and Means and Finance committees.</p><p>One person briefed on the immigration plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal internal discussions, said White House officials had made clear that they had grown tired of waiting on Congress and did not want a repeat of their last, much-hyped immigration push - a "four pillars" plan rolled out in early 2018 that failed to gain traction.</p><p>But some Republican members question Kushner's broad-ranging approach.</p><p>Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a member of GOP leadership, said Kushner had been "vetting ideas with the president, making progress there, and also with members of the Senate. I've been encouraging him to do that." But he suggested more narrowly tailored bills might more successful.</p><p>"Having seen our experience, going big and ending up nowhere," he said, "I think we're better off trying to address this in a targeted sort of way."</p><p>Vaughan, whose group is concerned that Kushner's proposal will be too accommodating to business groups that want more immigrant workers, urged Trump to prioritize the southern border, where a surge in Central American migrant families has been overwhelming federal resources. More Politics Stories
Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) (AP) -- The White House is invoking executive privilege, reserving the right to block the full release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia probe, escalating President Donald Trump's battle with Congress.

The administration's decision was announced just as the House Judiciary Committee was gaveling in to consider holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress over failure to release the report.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York declared the action by Trump's Justice Department was a clear new sign of the president's "blanket defiance" of Congress' constitutional rights. "Every day we learn of new efforts by this administration to stonewall Congress," Nadler said. "This is unprecedented."

New Jersey lawmakers try to get Trump tax returns, too By Mike Catalini, Associated Press, Geoff Mulvhill, Associated Press
Posted May 08 2019 08:45AM EDT

Congress won't be seeing President Donald Trump's tax returns any time soon, but that request isn't the only way Democrats are trying to pry them loose.

So far this year, lawmakers in at least 20 states have introduced bills that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns as a condition for appearing on the state ballot. Critics say such laws could run afoul of the U.S. Constitution and lead future legislatures to place all kinds of other restrictions on candidates.

But that hasn't stopped Democratic lawmakers from trying.

Appeals court: Trump can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico By Brian Melley, Associated Pess, Elliott Spagat, Associated Pess
Posted May 08 2019 08:20AM EDT

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for immigration court hearings while the policy is challenged in court, handing the president a major victory, even if it only proves temporary.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals - a frequent target of the president's complaints - reversed a decision by a San Francisco judge that would have prevented asylum seekers from being returned to Mexico during the legal challenge.

The case must still be considered on its merits and could end up at the Supreme Court. But allowing the policy to remain in effect in the meantime lets the administration carry out an unprecedented change to U.S. asylum practices.

Featured Videos
Operation Dreamlift sends children to Disney World for a day Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Montgomery tips his hat at a victory rally at Citizens Bank Park October 31, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)
Phillies Chairman David Montgomery dies at 72 after battle with cancer Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry show off their royal 'bundle of joy'
Weather Authority: Cooler, cloudy Wednesday Most Recent
Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release
New Jersey attorney general sues DOJ over gaming opinion Attorney General Gurbir Grewal (Photo courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General / Tim Larsen) New Jersey attorney general sues DOJ over gaming opinion
K-9 Klink saluted by fellow officers during 'final walk' Photo credit: Richwood Police Department
K-9 Klink saluted by fellow officers during 'final walk'
California governor wants to end tax on tampons, diapers Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images
California governor wants to end tax on tampons, diapers Glassboro police lift evacuation orders after suspicious package report Glassboro police lift evacuation orders after suspicious package report 