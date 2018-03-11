< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story405632545" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405632545" data-article-version="1.0">New Jersey lawmakers try to get Trump tax returns, too</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/new-jersey-lawmakers-try-to-get-trump-tax-returns-too">Mike Catalini, Associated Press </a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/new-jersey-lawmakers-try-to-get-trump-tax-returns-too">Geoff Mulvhill, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:45AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405632545" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TRENTON, N.J. (AP)</strong> - Congress won't be seeing President Donald Trump's tax returns any time soon, but that request isn't the only way Democrats are trying to pry them loose.</p><p>So far this year, lawmakers in at least 20 states have introduced bills that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns as a condition for appearing on the state ballot. Critics say such laws could run afoul of the U.S. Constitution and lead future legislatures to place all kinds of other restrictions on candidates.</p><p>But that hasn't stopped Democratic lawmakers from trying.</p><p>"I would like to see it passed and signed into law and send a very strong message as to how we believe candidates for office should behave," said New Jersey state Sen. Loretta Weinberg, a Democrat and sponsor of legislation passed by the state Senate in February.</p><p>Her measure would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to disclose five years' worth of returns at least 50 days before the general election. It hasn't received a hearing in the Assembly, which also is controlled by Democrats.</p><p>On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would not comply with a congressional deadline to hand over Trump's returns. In a letter, he said the House Ways and Means Committee "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose" for the records. The denial likely sets up a court battle between the administration and Democrats, who control the House.</p><p>In addition to New Jersey, at least four other states - California, Hawaii, Illinois and Rhode Island - have had one legislative chamber pass similar legislation this year. It's also in the Minnesota House's government finance bill.</p><p>The bills have been considered but spiked in Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington. They'll face tough battles in Republican-controlled Arizona, North Carolina and Ohio. And they remain alive - if not necessarily a top priority - in Connecticut, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Vermont.</p><p>In a separate but somewhat related maneuver, the New York state Senate is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bill to release Trump's state tax returns to congressional investigators. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Trump's businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, based on tax information the newspaper acquired.</p><p>There is no federal requirement for presidential candidates to disclose their private financial information, but it's a custom every other president since the Watergate era has followed.</p><p>Democrats have been pushing to see the documents since Trump was a candidate three years ago, but legal challenges are expected if any governors sign the legislation into law. In New Jersey, the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services concluded that the legislature does not have the authority to require tax returns from candidates.</p><p>Democrats "are so desperate to defeat President Trump that they have stooped to using the state legislature as an unconstitutional political weapon to block him from even appearing on the ballot," Doug Steinhardt, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, said in a statement.</p><p>He said his party would challenge the requirement in court if it becomes law.</p><p>New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs executive, has criticized Trump for failing to release his taxes. But Murphy himself has failed to make his taxes totally available to the public, instead allowing reporters a several-hours-long window to review them.</p><p>Murphy spokesman Mahen Gunaratna said the administration generally doesn't comment on pending legislation.</p><p>So far, the only state where both legislative chambers have passed a similar measure is California, where then-Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed it in 2017 citing constitutional concerns. Brown, a Democrat, never released his own tax returns.</p><p>The state Senate last week passed a nearly identical bill, hoping its fate will be different under Gov. Gavin Newsom. The first-year governor has released his own tax returns and embraced his role as a national "resistance" leader to Trump and his policies.</p><p>"We believe that President Trump, if he truly doesn't have anything to hide, should step up and release his tax returns," said state Sen. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump invokes executive privilege over unredacted Mueller report, subpoenaed materials</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Trump invokes executive privilege over unredacted Mueller report, subpoenaed materials.</p><p>This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.</p><p>© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/kushner-oversees-immigration-proposals-with-eye-on-congress" title="Kushner oversees immigration proposals with eye on Congress" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/27/jared_kushner_generic_052717_1495919778420_3388406_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/27/jared_kushner_generic_052717_1495919778420_3388406_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/27/jared_kushner_generic_052717_1495919778420_3388406_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/27/jared_kushner_generic_052717_1495919778420_3388406_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/05/27/jared_kushner_generic_052717_1495919778420_3388406_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kushner oversees immigration proposals with eye on Congress</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jill Colvin, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hastily written executive orders. Declarations by tweet.</p><p>President Donald Trump's White House hasn't been known for its careful crafting of policy.</p><p>But Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, has spent months drawing up a long-awaited immigration overhaul plan that the White House began to roll out Tuesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/appeals-court-trump-can-make-asylum-seekers-wait-in-mexico-1" title="Appeals court: Trump can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona&nbsp;(Robert Bushell)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Appeals court: Trump can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Melley, Associated Pess </span>, <span class="author">Elliott Spagat, Associated Pess </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for immigration court hearings while the policy is challenged in court, handing the president a major victory, even if it only proves temporary.</p><p>The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals - a frequent target of the president's complaints - reversed a decision by a San Francisco judge that would have prevented asylum seekers from being returned to Mexico during the legal challenge.</p><p>The case must still be considered on its merits and could end up at the Supreme Court. 