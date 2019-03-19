< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405384748" data-article-version="1.0">Treasury denies House request for Trump tax returns</h1>
</header> President Donald Trump (DoD photo by Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.) https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump (DoD photo by Tech Sgt. President Donald Trump (DoD photo by Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.) Vernon Young Jr.)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405384748-395741599" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump (DoD photo by Tech Sgt. President Donald Trump (DoD photo by Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.) Vernon Young Jr.)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/treasury-denies-house-request-for-trump-tax-returns">Andrew Taylor, Associated Press </a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/treasury-denies-house-request-for-trump-tax-returns">Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405384748" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has made it official: The administration won't be turning President Donald Trump's tax returns over to the Democratic-controlled House.</p><p>Mnuchin told Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., in a Monday letter that the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose" as Supreme Court precedent requires.</p><p>In making that determination, Mnuchin said he relied on the advice of the Justice Department. He concluded that the Treasury Department is "not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information." He said the Justice Department will provide a more detailed legal justification soon.</p><p>The move, which was expected, is sure to set in motion a legal battle over Trump's tax returns. The chief options available to Democrats are to subpoena the IRS for the returns or to file a lawsuit. Last week, Neal promised "we'll be ready" to act soon after Monday's deadline.</p><p>Treasury's denial came the day that the House Judiciary panel scheduled a vote for Wednesday on whether to find Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena for a full, unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. Fights with other House panels are ongoing.</p><p>"I will consult with counsel and determine the appropriate response," Neal said in a statement Monday.</p><p>Neal originally demanded access to Trump's tax returns in early April under a law that says the IRS "shall furnish" the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers, including the chair of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. He maintains that the committee is looking into the effectiveness of IRS mandatory audits of tax returns of all sitting presidents, a way to justify his claim that the panel has a potential legislative purpose. Democrats are confident in their legal justification and say Trump is stalling in an attempt to punt the issue past the 2020 election.</p><p>The White House and the Republican president's attorneys declined to comment on the deadline to turn over Trump's returns.</p><p>Mnuchin has said Neal's request would potentially weaponize private tax returns for political purposes.</p><p>Trump has privately made clear he has no intention of turning over the much-coveted records. He is the first president since Watergate to decline to make his tax returns public, often claiming that he would release them if he was not under audit.</p><p>"What's unprecedented is this secretary refusing to comply with our lawful ... request. What's unprecedented is a Justice Department that again sees its role as being bodyguard to the executive and not the rule of law," said Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. "What's unprecedented is an entire federal government working in concert to shield a corrupt president from legal accountability."</p><p>But the president has told those close to him that the attempt to get his returns was an invasion of his privacy and a further example of what he calls the Democrat-led "witch hunt" - like Mueller's Russia probe - meant to damage him.</p><p>Trump has repeatedly asked aides as to the status of the House request and has not signaled a willing to cooperate with Democrats, according to a White House official and two Republicans close to the White House.</p><p>He has linked the effort to the myriad House probes into his administration and has urged his team to stonewall all requests. He also has inquired about the "loyalty" of the top officials at the IRS, according to one of his advisers.</p><p>Trump has long told confidants that he was under audit and therefore could not release his taxes. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Melania Trump announces expansion of 'Be Best' initiative</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 11:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Melania Trump is celebrating the anniversary of her `Be Best' children's initiative by announcing plans to expand it.</p><p>Tuesday marks one year since the first lady launched her signature initiative with its focus on child well-being, social media use and drug abuse. She plans a splashy celebration in the White House Rose Garden, where she is expected to discuss expanding two of the program's three pillars based on what she has learned during the past year.</p><p>Mrs. Trump's office says the focus on drug abuse will now include all children, not just babies and young mothers. The social media pillar will be broadened beyond bullying to include online safety.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/with-mueller-on-justice-staff-barr-has-sway-over-testimony-1" title="With Mueller on Justice staff, Barr has sway over testimony" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>With Mueller on Justice staff, Barr has sway over testimony</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Balsamo, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 09:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Special counsel Robert Mueller was expected to step down days after concluding his investigation in March. Yet he remains a Justice Department employee - and the department won't say why.</p><p>That's just one of the complications at play in the high-stakes, secret negotiations over whether Mueller will testify before Congress.</p><p>Whatever role Mueller now has, keeping him on the Justice Department payroll offers one clear advantage to President Donald Trump's administration: It makes it easier for Attorney General William Barr to block Mueller from testifying before Congress.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/house-dems-renew-probe-on-hurricane-response-in-puerto-rico-1" title="House Dems renew probe on hurricane response in Puerto Rico" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Kris Grogan)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House Dems renew probe on hurricane response in Puerto Rico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Daly, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Monday asked for documents from the Trump administration on the "abominable" U.S. response to deadly 2017 hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.</p><p>Maryland Rep. 