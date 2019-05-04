< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - For several minutes Sunday morning, Walnut Street and 20th Street in Center City belonged to 11-year-old Grady and some new friends.</p><p>His mother, Kerry Sautner, says Grady has Down's Syndrome and she became emotional while watching him ride a specially adapted bicycle given to him through the "Families behind the Badge Children's Foundation" and "Preston's March for Energy.</p><p>"When I look at my son all of his friends are biking around the neighborhood and he can't keep up becasue he's either on something that doesn't fit him or it's not right for him," Sautner said.</p><p>Six bikes were presented to children with various disabilities outside of the Irish Pub in Center City Saturday. Both organizations raised over $1.1 million during a bike tour to Atlantic City. The money benefits families of fallen first responders and area children in need.</p><p>“Today will be the 23rd bike that Families Behind The Badge has donated to Preston’s Race For Energy. They’re way over 300. It’s just amazing," Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan said.</p><p>Preston's March was one of the beneficiaries of the money raised. They make the adaptive bikes happen.</p><p>"It's been seven and a half years that we've been doing this. We started it when my son Preston got his first bike and my husband and I wanted to pay it foward so each time that we see a smile from the simple joy of riding a bike is amazing," Executive Director of Preston's March, Deb Buenaga, said</p><p>Organizers say this effort is espeically helpful to many parents who can not afford the cost of specialized bikes which can cost up to $3,000.</p><p>“It’s unbelievably expensive and it’s not obtainable for most families," said Sautner. "It’s something that you want to be able to give your child but even with somebody who has means it’s still unaffordable.”</p><p>Of course, parents say the best part of all of this is knowing they’re children will feel included with the other kids when everyone is out riding their bikes.</p><p>“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for us. 'Preston's March' and 'Behind the Badge' donate bikes to children with disabilities
Posted May 04 2019 06:37PM EDT
Video Posted May 04 2019 06:32PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - For several minutes Sunday morning, Walnut Street and 20th Street in Center City belonged to 11-year-old Grady and some new friends.

His mother, Kerry Sautner, says Grady has Down's Syndrome and she became emotional while watching him ride a specially adapted bicycle given to him through the "Families behind the Badge Children's Foundation" and "Preston's March for Energy.

"When I look at my son all of his friends are biking around the neighborhood and he can't keep up becasue he's either on something that doesn't fit him or it's not right for him," Sautner said.

Six bikes were presented to children with various disabilities outside of the Irish Pub in Center City Saturday. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 04 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maximum Security led the Kentucky Derby every step of the way except for the last one — into the winner's circle.</p><p>The colt became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby's 145-year history, leading to an agonizing wait and an eventual stunning reversal that made 65-1 shot Country House the winner Saturday.</p><p>Country House finished second in the slop before objections were raised, causing a 20-minute delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage before he was elevated into the winner's circle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-wrong-way-driver-killed-in-i-95-crash-2-others-hurt" title="Wrong-way driver killed in I-95 crash, 2 others hurt" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Police__Wrong_way_driver_killed_in_I_95__0_7218765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Police__Wrong_way_driver_killed_in_I_95__0_7218765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Police__Wrong_way_driver_killed_in_I_95__0_7218765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Police__Wrong_way_driver_killed_in_I_95__0_7218765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Police__Wrong_way_driver_killed_in_I_95__0_7218765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One person has died and two others are in the hospital after state police say a driver traveling the wrong direction down I-95 struck multiple cars overnight." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wrong-way driver killed in I-95 crash, 2 others hurt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 07:26AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 04 2019 07:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person has died and two others are in the hospital after state police say a driver traveling the wrong direction down I-95 struck multiple cars overnight.</p><p>State police say a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes around 2:30 a.m. when they struck several cars near Bridge Street in Bridesburg.</p><p>The driver of the car that was traveling the wrong direction was killed in the crash and two other people were hospitalized.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-critical-after-being-shot-in-the-face-in-kensington" title="Man critical after being shot in the face in Kensington" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/26/Bullet%20Casing%20_OP_2_CP__1524744525903.png_5411658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/26/Bullet%20Casing%20_OP_2_CP__1524744525903.png_5411658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/26/Bullet%20Casing%20_OP_2_CP__1524744525903.png_5411658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/26/Bullet%20Casing%20_OP_2_CP__1524744525903.png_5411658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/26/Bullet%20Casing%20_OP_2_CP__1524744525903.png_5411658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man critical after being shot in the face in Kensington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 09:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot in multiple times in Kensington Saturday.</p><p>The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on York Street.</p><p>Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot once in the face and once in the hand. The victim was taken to Episcopal Hospital in a private vehicle where he was listed in critical condition before being transferred to Temple University Hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/preston-s-march-and-behind-the-badge-donate-bikes-to-children-with-disabilities"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/vlcsnap-2019-05-04-18h32m31s201_1557009208667_7219364_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-04-18h32m31s201_1557009208667.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Preston's March' and 'Behind the Badge' donate bikes to children with disabilities</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/rainy-weather-to-create-imperfect-conditions-for-broad-street-run"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/broad_street_run_01_050718_1525795154926_5478870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Department" title="broad_street_run_01_050718_1525795154926.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rainy weather to create imperfect conditions for Broad Street Run</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/weather-authority-saturday-brings-clouds-cooler-temps-chance-of-showers"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" Most Recent

Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified
'Preston's March' and 'Behind the Badge' donate bikes to children with disabilities
Most Americans don't know why Cinco de Mayo is celebrated, study claims
'Spa tester' needed to lounge infinity pools, hot tubs for $650 gig
4 hurt after car crashes into pizza shop in Pennsauken 