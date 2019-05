- For several minutes Sunday morning, Walnut Street and 20th Street in Center City belonged to 11-year-old Grady and some new friends.

His mother, Kerry Sautner, says Grady has Down's Syndrome and she became emotional while watching him ride a specially adapted bicycle given to him through the "Families behind the Badge Children's Foundation" and "Preston's March for Energy.

"When I look at my son all of his friends are biking around the neighborhood and he can't keep up becasue he's either on something that doesn't fit him or it's not right for him," Sautner said.

Six bikes were presented to children with various disabilities outside of the Irish Pub in Center City Saturday. Both organizations raised over $1.1 million during a bike tour to Atlantic City. The money benefits families of fallen first responders and area children in need.

“Today will be the 23rd bike that Families Behind The Badge has donated to Preston’s Race For Energy. They’re way over 300. It’s just amazing," Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan said.

Preston's March was one of the beneficiaries of the money raised. They make the adaptive bikes happen.

"It's been seven and a half years that we've been doing this. We started it when my son Preston got his first bike and my husband and I wanted to pay it foward so each time that we see a smile from the simple joy of riding a bike is amazing," Executive Director of Preston's March, Deb Buenaga, said

Organizers say this effort is espeically helpful to many parents who can not afford the cost of specialized bikes which can cost up to $3,000.

“It’s unbelievably expensive and it’s not obtainable for most families," said Sautner. "It’s something that you want to be able to give your child but even with somebody who has means it’s still unaffordable.”

Of course, parents say the best part of all of this is knowing they’re children will feel included with the other kids when everyone is out riding their bikes.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for us. To me it’s like a moment of freedom to really be able to go into the community in the way that he chooses to go in.” Sautner said.