Police: Suspect found dead inside home after Bethlehem Township standoff

- Police were forced to back off as gunshots rang out when they went to a home in Bethlehem Township to help a woman who lay motionless in the front yard.

According to police, authorities made entry into a home Friday night and found the suspect dead. The shelter in place was lifted after the hours-long standoff.

It started around 2 p.m. Friday.

The camera light immediately turned off by FOX 29 Photographer Martin Reiman after gunfire erupted during our interview with a neighbor who lives down the street from the standoff between a suspect and police in Bethlehem Township, Lehigh County.

SkyFOX flew above the 1500 block of Dennis Street where a woman's body laid motionless on a front yard.

Police say the standoff began when officers were called in to help the woman only to find themselves seeking cover from gunshots coming from the house. At one point, a Pa. State Police armored tactical vehicle had to be brought in to save an officer and a neighbor.

Police say there were no injuries to officers.