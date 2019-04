- A Southampton man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly stabbed another man with a steak knife while the two were sitting inside a parked car.

The victim told Philadelphia Police that he’d been stabbed in Upper Southampton while at the Aria-Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Police say the victim had been in the back seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on the 1000 block of Woodbourne Drive when he was stabbed in the chest by Jonathan Michael Soldo, 33, of Southampton.

Soldo left the scene following the dispute and the victim pulled the knife from his chest. A witness, who was in the car at the time of the stabbing, took him to the hospital.

Upper Southampton Township Police were notified of this report and recovered the suspected weapon which was still covered in blood.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers found Soldo in the area of Nicole and Tina Drives. He was walking along the roadway. He was promptly arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Soldo faces numerous charges including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

He is currently being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on $9 million bail.