Suspected thief arrested after spotted at pawn shop

- A wild sequence of events ended at a pawn shop and landed a suspected thief behind bars in Berks County.

A pawn shop clerk, who asked not to be identified, has seen a lot but this is a first. Last week, a man walked into the "Cashing In" pawn shop in Reading to sell a microphone. Turns out, the mic was hot as in stolen, according to police. Investigators say it was taken from Angela Brennamen of nearby Sinking Spring.

Police say someone got into her house and also stole her computer and musical keyboard. Her neighbor had a suggestion to check local pawn shops.

Spring Township Police were already on it. According to police, the suspect happened to come back at the exact moment the detective and Angela were there. They both spotted the man right away. He was back to allegedly pawn more stolen items.

The detective asked Angela to take her microphone and leave the store. Seconds later, the suspect walked out, not knowing police were onto him.

The officer then followed, and a short time later, that suspect and a female accomplice were arrested in their car where they also found these stolen power tools, according to police. Police posted photos on Facebook hoping to their rightful owners.

The duo is behind bars at Berks County Prison.