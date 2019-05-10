< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Bill Rohrer, FOX 29 staff
Posted May 10 2019 08:31PM EDT
Video Posted May 10 2019 08:28PM EDT
Updated May 10 2019 08:35PM EDT data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406220923" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (FOX 29)</strong> - The Arena National Curling Championship is happening in our area. Teams from all over the country are set to compete.</p> <p>FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.</p> <p>"These are club level, amateur level players. For the most part, they are weekend warriors that go out every Saturday night and play with their friends and they are the best at that level of player," President of the Jersey Pinelands Curling Club Ryan Adamson said.</p> <p>His club is hosting the tournament. Participants here have a lot in common.</p> <p>"Everyone playing in this event usually curls on hockey ice, which will have skate marks gashes, Zamboni runs. Sometimes the rock has a life of its own under those conditions," Adamson explained.</p> <p>Club memberships rose after team USA took gold at the last Olympics. May Eaton is one of four female members from the San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club.</p> <p>"It happens quite often when the Olympics happen people get into curling. That is what happened with me and two of my teammates," she said.</p> <p>For the winner, there is no prize money at the end, they are obligated to buy the first round of beer for the losing team. Posted May 10 2019 04:04PM EDT
Updated May 10 2019 08:58PM EDT
Officials say a SEPTA Regional Rail conductor was shot in an attempted robbery at the Carpenter Lane station in West Mount Airy.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
According to officials, the 57-year-old conductor stepped off the train and was shot in the hip. He is currently listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center. Police are looking for a group of shooters they believe are as young as 15 years old. Investigators say they ambushed five men in North Philadelphia.
"Everybody heard the gunshots," said Sammy Foreman. He is still in shock over shots fired in his North Philly neighborhood. He knows all five victims.
"It's traumatizing. It's something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life," he said. What he recalls is walking outside on the 1900 block of North Croskey Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday to find his friends on the street pleading for help.
Posted May 10 2019 09:52PM EDT
Updated May 10 2019 11:04PM EDT Blocks of two-year cheddar cheese are displayed in this file photo taken on July 20, 2004 in Skokie, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="http://www.fox29.com/news/406237821-video" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h16m06s129_1557541278254_7247126_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h16m06s129_1557541278254_7247126_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h16m06s129_1557541278254_7247126_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h16m06s129_1557541278254_7247126_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h16m06s129_1557541278254_7247126_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Supply and demand issue leads to global shortage of helium</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-5-men-wounded-in-north-philadelphia-ambush-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h06m46s164_1557540435355_7246791_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h06m46s164_1557540435355_7246791_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h06m46s164_1557540435355_7246791_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h06m46s164_1557540435355_7246791_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/10/vlcsnap-2019-05-10-22h06m46s164_1557540435355_7246791_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: 5 men wounded in North Philadelphia ambush shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eating-cheese-and-yogurt-helps-protect-against-premature-death-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty%20cheese_1557537386255.jpg_7246902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty%20cheese_1557537386255.jpg_7246902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty%20cheese_1557537386255.jpg_7246902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty%20cheese_1557537386255.jpg_7246902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty%20cheese_1557537386255.jpg_7246902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blocks&#x20;of&#x20;two-year&#x20;cheddar&#x20;cheese&#x20;are&#x20;displayed&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2004&#x20;in&#x20;Skokie&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Boyle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eating cheese and yogurt helps protect against premature death, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/irs-to-release-new-w-4-form-for-2020" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/IRS%20THUMB_1557534846199.jpg_7246071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/IRS%20THUMB_1557534846199.jpg_7246071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/IRS%20THUMB_1557534846199.jpg_7246071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/IRS%20THUMB_1557534846199.jpg_7246071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/IRS%20THUMB_1557534846199.jpg_7246071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Internal&#x20;Revenue&#x20;Service&#x20;&#x28;IRS&#x29;&#x20;building&#x20;stands&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;April&#x20;15&#x20;is&#x20;the&#x20;deadline&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;for&#x20;residents&#x20;to&#x20;file&#x20;their&#x20;income&#x20;tax&#x20;returns&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Zach&#x20;Gibson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>IRS to release new W-4 form for 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/no-new-friends-average-american-hasnt-acquired-a-friend-within-5-years-survey-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty_friendshuggingfile_051019_1557534143131_7246715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty_friendshuggingfile_051019_1557534143131_7246715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty_friendshuggingfile_051019_1557534143131_7246715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty_friendshuggingfile_051019_1557534143131_7246715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/10/getty_friendshuggingfile_051019_1557534143131_7246715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;friends&#x20;hug&#x20;a&#x20;they&#x20;ring&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;new&#x20;year&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Burton&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No new friends: Average American hasn't acquired a friend within 5 years, survey finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 