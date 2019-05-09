The jury has found Jonathan Wesley Harris guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of an instrument of crime and strangulation in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

After more than 5 hours of talking, jurors have reached a verdict in the killing of Ardmore model Christina Kraft. More to come. @FOX29philly

During the trial, when asked if he wanted to kill Christina Carlin-Kraft in August of 2018, Jonathan Wesley Harris shook his head “no.” However, prosecutors laid out in detail the violence of the attack. An assistant medical examiner testified Kraft had broken bones in her face and bruises around her eyes and nose. Standing in front of the jury, holding Kraft's green stretch pants he demonstrated how the model was strangled.