- A truck is dangling from an overpass on I-95 eastbound in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the truck was traveling in the eastbound lanes before the crash. An SUV also ended up off the road and went into a grassy area.

No word on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.

The left lane is currently closed. Commuters are experiencing a 10-15 minute delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.