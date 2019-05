- Two women are hospitalized after they are both shot while sitting in a vehicle.

Officials say two women were sitting in a vehicle at the 4800 block of North 16th Street Saturday about 11:30 p.m. when they were shot multiple times.

A 21-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the back of the neck. She was transported to Temple University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.