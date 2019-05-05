< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 women shot while sitting in a vehicle in Nicetown Posted May 05 2019 08:00AM EDT
Updated May 05 2019 08:02AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405044965-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405044965-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405044965-0"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405044965-0"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Nicetown shooting 1_1557057580299.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%202_1557057580787.png_7219884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405044965-0"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Nicetown shooting 2_1557057580787.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-405044965-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTXF_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 08:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 08:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405044965" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NICETOWN (FOX 29)</strong> - Two women are hospitalized after they are both shot while sitting in a vehicle.</p> <p>Officials say two women were sitting in a vehicle at the 4800 block of North 16th Street Saturday about 11:30 p.m. when they were shot multiple times.</p> <p>A 21-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the back of the neck. She was transported to Temple University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.</p> <p>A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.</p> <p>Police say the investigation is ongoing. More News Stories

Broad Street Run 2019: Everything you need to know
By FOX 29 staff
Posted May 05 2019 07:21AM EDT

The 40th Annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run will kick off Sunday. Below is everything you need to know from parking restrictions to road closures to the race route.

The 10-mile run begins at the Central High School Athletic Field at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue and finishes inside the Philadelphia Navy Yard at the end of Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

TIMING

Police search for mother after baby abandoned in Kensington
By FOX 29 staff
Posted May 04 2019 11:45PM EDT
Updated May 05 2019 07:58AM EDT

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a baby and locating her mother.

According to police, the 18-month-old girl was dropped off with a witness at 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the 3100 block of E Street.

The mother asked the witness to watch the baby for a short time, but did not return. After 20 minutes the witness contacted police.

Weather Authority: Cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain
By FOX 29 staff
Posted May 05 2019 07:47AM EDT

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the region through 4 p.m.

Temperatures will reach a high of 60 degrees. Recreation Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Broad Street Run 2019: Everything you need to know</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 40th Annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run will kick off Sunday. Below is everything you need to know from parking restrictions to road closures to the race route.</p><p>The 10-mile run begins at the Central High School Athletic Field at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue and finishes inside the Philadelphia Navy Yard at the end of Broad Street in South Philadelphia.</p><p>TIMING</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/philadelphia-police-look-to-identify-baby-girl-mother" title="Police search for mother after baby abandoned in Kensington" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Attempt%20to%20Identify%20Young%20Girl_1557027795251.png_7219866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for mother after baby abandoned in Kensington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 11:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a baby and locating her mother.</p><p>According to police, the 18-month-old girl was dropped off with a witness at 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the 3100 block of E Street.</p><p>The mother asked the witness to watch the baby for a short time, but did not return. After 20 minutes the witness contacted police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-authority-cool-and-cloudy-sunday-with-periods-of-rain" title="Weather Authority: Cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 29&#39;s Jeff Robbins delivers your 7-day forecast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Authority: Cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain.</p><p>A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the region through 4 p.m.</p><p>Temperatures will reach a high of 60 degrees.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read Featured Videos

Weather Authority: Cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain

Officer shot and killed during traffic stop in North Carolina

'Barack Obama Boulevard' unveiled in Los Angeles

'Preston's March' and 'Behind the Badge' donate bikes to children with disabilities style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain." title="wx_050519_1557056822659.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/k9-officer-shot-and-killed-during-traffic-stop"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/05/K9%20OFFICER_1557055832329.jpg_7220028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="K9 OFFICER_1557055832329.jpg-403440.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officer shot and killed during traffic stop in North Carolina</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/-barack-obama-boulevard-unveiled-in-los-angeles"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/04/_Barack_Obama_Boulevard__unveiled_in_Los_0_7219904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Barack_Obama_Boulevard__unveiled_in_Los_0_20190505013100-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Barack Obama Boulevard' unveiled in Los Angeles</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/preston-s-march-and-behind-the-badge-donate-bikes-to-children-with-disabilities"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/vlcsnap-2019-05-04-18h32m31s201_1557009208667_7219364_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-04-18h32m31s201_1557009208667.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Preston's March' and 'Behind the Badge' donate bikes to children with disabilities</h3> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7838_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7838"></span> <div <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/some-states-seek-to-close-loopholes-in-marital-rape-laws" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/05/gavel_justice_court_generic_120517_1512489613808_4594512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Allen&#x20;Allen" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Some states seek to close loopholes in marital rape laws</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/suzuki-robles-homer-in-8th-to-lead-nationals-past-phillies-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/04/Phillies%20Logo%20Open%202019_1554378565628.png_6980726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suzuki, Robles homer in 8th to lead Nationals past Phillies</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/sixers-hosts-raptors-with-2-1-series-lead" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/30/sixers_logo_generic_033019_1553978246005_6963261_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sixers hosts Raptors with 2-1 series lead</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/two-women-shot-while-sitting-in-a-vehicle-in-nicetown" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Nicetown%20shooting%201_1557057580299.png_7219883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 women shot while sitting in a vehicle in Nicetown</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/weather-authority-cool-and-cloudy-sunday-with-periods-of-rain" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/wx_050519_1557056822659_7219947_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;area&#x20;is&#x20;slated&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;cool&#x20;and&#x20;cloudy&#x20;Sunday&#x20;with&#x20;periods&#x20;of&#x20;rain&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Authority: Cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 