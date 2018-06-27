Veteran Philadelphia firefighter dies after experiencing medical emergency

- A Philadelphia has died after the department says he suffered a medical emergency on the job earlier this week.

Lt. Benny Hutchins passed away at Aria-Torresdale Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 62.

The department says Lt. Hutchins was hospitalized on Monday when he experienced a medical emergency at the Fire Academy.

Lt. Hutchins was a 34-year-veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department and joined in 1984. He became a lieutenant back in 2003 and had most recently been assigned to Ladder 30 in Roxborough, and had worked there since January.

The department says funeral arrangements are pending.