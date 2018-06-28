Wawa to give out 7 tons of free hoagies for Hoagie Day

- Wawa is celebrating their 26th annual Hoagie Day in style once again this year by giving away thousands of free hoagies.

The beloved chain says they plan on giving out more than 7 tons of free hoagies to anyone and everyone Thursday, as part of the annual tradition.

FOX 29’s Jennifer Frederick got in on the hoagie building fun at the National Constitution Center where hundreds of workers made delicious hoagies.

1,000 of the hoagies built in the Constitution Center will be delivered to nearby Veterans’ centers, and the first 5,000 built will be donated to Philabundance and distributed to their community shelters.