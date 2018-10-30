Eagles acquire WR Golden Tate in trade with Lions

- The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired another offensive weapon in a trade with the Detroit Lions, the team announced Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, citing a source. Schefter says the Eagles sent the Lions a third-round draft pick in exchange for Golden Tate.

Tate, 30, spent several seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Lions.

Nicknamed Showtime, the 2010 second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks has 581 receptions for 6,936 yards and 37 touchdowns in 129 career games. The 30-year-old Tate was the Lions' leading receiver this year with 44 grabs for 517 yards and three scores.

The #Eagles needed a deep-threat receiver and they're getting it from Golden Tate.



The Birds reportedly traded him for a third-round pick. That's a pretty good deal, honestly.



How do you feel about the move? @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/pTZEYY2xN1 — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) October 30, 2018