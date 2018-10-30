Eagles acquire WR Golden Tate in trade with Lions

Posted: Oct 30 2018 01:53PM EDT

Updated: Oct 30 2018 04:59PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired another offensive weapon in a trade with the Detroit Lions, the team announced Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, citing a source. Schefter says the Eagles sent the Lions a third-round draft pick in exchange for Golden Tate.

Tate, 30, spent several seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Lions.

Nicknamed Showtime, the 2010 second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks has 581 receptions for 6,936 yards and 37 touchdowns in 129 career games. The 30-year-old Tate was the Lions' leading receiver this year with 44 grabs for 517 yards and three scores.

Last year at the trade deadline, the Eagles sent a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi, who led the Eagles in rushing yards in the playoffs on the way to the Super Bowl. 

