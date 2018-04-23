Eagles Brandon Brooks says he restructured contract for Nick Foles

- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks showed he was a team player over the weekend when he agreed to a restructured contract that would help save the team money heading into next season.

According to reports, the team created more than $6 million in cap space by restructuring Brooks contract.

The team converted the Pro Bowler’s base salary into bonuses, dropping his cap number for this year, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Source: the Eagles created $6.37M in cap space by reworking the deal of Pro Bowl G Brandon Brooks. He converted base salary into bonuses, dropping his cap number to $4.768M for this year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 23, 2018

Brooks addressed the report on his twitter account on Monday morning explaining, “I get 4 mill now 4mill by sept 1 with a couple hundred thousand over the season.”

Brooks then went on to explain his selfless reason for agreeing to the restructured deal, which was the second of its kind made by the Eagles in recent days.

“The reason I did it was (because) the (expletive) SB MVP DESERVED MORE MONEY @NickFoles. Love you bro,” Brooks tweeted.

Brooks was referring to a new deal the Eagles gave Super Bowl MVP and backup quarterback Nick Foles, that gave Foles a $2 million bonus, with a mutual option after this upcoming season.

The team has also restructured the contracts of other key contributors this offseason, including Chris Long and Lane Johnson.