Wentz, Foles among bestselling NFL jerseys

- It’s no secret the Eagles have the most depth at quarterback in the NFL. According to the NFL, the team also has two of the league’s most popular quarterbacks.

The NFL released their bestselling jerseys so far this offseason and both Carson Wentz and Nick Foles made the top 6.

So far this offseason, Penn State product, and New York Giant Saquon Barkley has the bestselling jersey, followed by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Carson Wentz has the third bestselling jersey, followed by Super Bowl pass dropper Tom Brady. Nick Foles, who caught the pass that was thrown to him in Super Bowl LII, had the sixth bestselling jersey behind Browns rookie Baker Mayfield.

Zach Ertz also made his way into the top 24 with the 19th bestselling jersey.