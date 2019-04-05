< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405726533" data-article-version="1.0">Eickhoff allows 3 hits in 8 innings, Phillies blank Cards 5-0</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> LOUIS (AP) - Jerad Eickhoff allowed three hits in eight innings, César Hernández homered and drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 on Wednesday.</p> <p>Aided by a pair of double plays, Eickhoff (2-1) faced just two batters over the minimum through the first seven innings as the NL East-leading Phillies took two of three from the Cardinals and won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Eickhoff threw a season-high 106 pitches and has allowed one run over 20 innings in his last three starts.</p> <p>Seranthony Dominguez worked the ninth to complete the three-hitter.</p> <p>After winning 20 of their first 30 games, the Cardinals lost for the sixth time in their last seven.</p> <p>Odúbel Herrera sparked a four-run fifth inning for the Phillies with an RBI double. Herrera has hit safely in 16 of his 18 career games at Busch Stadium.</p> <p>Hernández capped the rally with a two-run double. A fielding error by Matt Carpenter helped set up the big frame for the Phillies. It was one of two errors by the Cardinals, who also committed two miscues Tuesday night that led to six unearned runs for the Phillies in the second inning of an 11-1 loss.</p> <p>Hernández drove a slider from Giovanny Gallegos into the right-field bullpen in the seventh. He went 3 for 5 and has hit in 10 straight games against St. Louis.</p> <p>Jack Flaherty (3-3) faced just one batter over the minimum in his first four innings before getting derailed by a 43-pitch fifth.</p> <p>FACES IN THE CROWD</p> <p>St. Louis Blues players David Perron and Tyler Bozak were at the game. The Blues defeated the Dallas Stars in double overtime in Game 7 late Tuesday night to advance to the NHL's Western Conference final.</p> <p>PHILLY MOURNS MONTGOMERY</p> <p>Phillies chairman David Montgomery, who was team president during Philadelphia's 2008 World Series championship season, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 72.</p> <p>Montgomery spent nearly 50 years working for the Phillies. He was promoted to executive vice president after the 1981 season, became chief operating officer in 1992 and was promoted to general partner, president and chief executive officer in 1997.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Phillies: RHP David Robertson (right elbow soreness) began gripping exercises and hopes to start throwing this weekend.</p> <p>Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martínez (right shoulder cuff strain) will pitch Wednesday night at Triple-A Memphis. He is expected to throw between 10 and 20 pitches.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (4-2, 3.40 ERA) will kick off a three-game road series against the Royals and RHP Homer Bailey (3-3, 5.25) on Friday night. Arrieta is 2-0 with a 3.70 ERA in four career starts against the Royals.</p> <p>Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (2-0, 5.17) gets the start in the opener of a four-game series against the visiting Pirates and RHP Joe Musgrove (1-3, 2.63) on Thursday night. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Phillies Chairman David Montgomery dies at 72 after battle with cancer</h4>
<p>Phillies chairman David Montgomery, who was team president during Philadelphia's 2008 World Series championship season, has died. He was 72.</p><p>The team issued a statement Wednesday saying Montgomery died after a five-year fight with cancer.</p><p>Montgomery spent nearly 50 years working for the Phillies, starting in the ticket office in 1971. He was 72.</p><p>The team issued a statement Wednesday saying Montgomery died after a five-year fight with cancer.</p><p>Montgomery spent nearly 50 years working for the Phillies, starting in the ticket office in 1971. He was promoted to executive vice president after the 1981 season, became chief operating officer in 1992 and remained in that position until being promoted to general partner, president and chief executive officer in 1997.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/harper-s-grand-slam-keys-phillies-11-1-rout-of-cardinals" title="Harper's grand slam keys Phillies' 11-1 rout of Cardinals" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harper's grand slam keys Phillies' 11-1 rout of Cardinals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Warren Mayes, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia's Bryce Harper looks like he's starting to find his groove at the plate.</p><p>Harper, hit a grand slam, his first with the Phillies, and Rhys Hoskins added four hits, including a homer, to spark Philadelphia to an 11-1 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.</p><p>Harper entered the game hitting .226.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/raptors-rout-76ers-125-89-to-win-game-5" title="Raptors rout 76ers 125-89 to win Game 5" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Raptors rout 76ers 125-89 to win Game 5</h4>
<p>TORONTO (AP) - Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors used a huge second quarter to rout the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.</p><p>Toronto can advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in four seasons with a victory in Game 6 at Philadelphia on Thursday night. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)" title="Marmot Banner - Getty Images_1557346825318.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/house-judiciary-committee-votes-to-hold-attorney-general-william-barr-in-contempt-of-congress"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Attorney General William Barr is shown in a May 1, 2019 photo where he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/colorado-stem-school-shooting-suspect-makes-first-court-appearance" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;STEM&#x20;school&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;shooting&#x20;suspect&#x2c;&#x20;Devon&#x20;Erickson&#x2c;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;his&#x20;hair&#x20;down&#x20;over&#x20;his&#x20;eyes&#x2c;&#x20;displaying&#x20;purple&#x20;and&#x20;pink&#x20;dye&#x20;streaking&#x20;his&#x20;dark&#x20;hair&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;court&#x20;appearance&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/man-indicted-for-alleged-role-in-gofundme-scam" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Burlington&#x20;County&#x20;prosecutors&#x20;say&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Mark&#x20;D&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;Amico&#x2c;39&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;indicted&#x20;Tuesday&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;charges&#x20;of&#x20;financial&#x20;facilitation&#x20;of&#x20;criminal&#x20;activity&#x2c;&#x20;theft&#x20;by&#x20;deception&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;among&#x20;other&#x20;charges&#x2e;&#x20;D&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Amico&#x20;has&#x20;pleaded&#x20;not&#x20;guilty&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NJ man indicted for alleged role in GoFundMe scam</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/eickhoff-allows-3-hits-in-8-innings-phillies-blank-cards-5-0" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eickhoff allows 3 hits in 8 innings, Phillies blank Cards 5-0</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/couple-dies-of-plague-after-eating-raw-marmot-meat-for-good-health" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;North&#x20;American&#x20;marmot&#x20;enjoys&#x20;a&#x20;snack&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Boyle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/house-judiciary-committee-votes-to-hold-attorney-general-william-barr-in-contempt-of-congress" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;William&#x20;Barr&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;May&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;photo&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x20;testified&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General 