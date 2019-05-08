< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405627633" data-article-version="1.0">Phillies Chairman David Montgomery dies at 72 after battle with cancer</h1> Phillies Chairman David Montgomery dies at 72 after battle with cancer addthis:title="Phillies Chairman David Montgomery dies at 72 after battle with cancer"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405627633");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_405627633_405632261_122516"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTXF"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_405627633_405632261_122516";this.videosJson='[{"id":"405632261","video":"561688","title":"Longtime%20Phillies%20chairman%20David%20Montgomery%20passes%20away%20at%2072","caption":"Philadelphia%20Phillies%20Chairman%20David%20Montgomery%20has%20passed%20away%20at%20the%20age%20of%2072%20after%20a%20five-year%20battle%20against%20cancer%2C%20the%20organization%20announced%20Wednesday.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F08%2FLongtime_Phillies_chairman_David_Montgom_0_7234523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F08%2FLongtime_Phillies_chairman_David_Montgomery_pass_561688_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1651927801%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DE8iK7eTd5AN_ucbd01xCO2DXzVw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fsports%2Fphillies-chairman-david-montgomery-dies-at-72-after-battle-with-cancer"}},"createDate":"May 08 2019 08:50AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTXF"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_405627633_405632261_122516",video:"561688",poster:"https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Longtime_Phillies_chairman_David_Montgom_0_7234523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Philadelphia%2520Phillies%2520Chairman%2520David%2520Montgomery%2520has%2520passed%2520away%2520at%2520the%2520age%2520of%252072%2520after%2520a%2520five-year%2520battle%2520against%2520cancer%252C%2520the%2520organization%2520announced%2520Wednesday.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/08/Longtime_Phillies_chairman_David_Montgomery_pass_561688_1800.mp4?Expires=1651927801&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=E8iK7eTd5AN_ucbd01xCO2DXzVw",eventLabel:"Longtime%20Phillies%20chairman%20David%20Montgomery%20passes%20away%20at%2072-405632261",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fsports%2Fphillies-chairman-david-montgomery-dies-at-72-after-battle-with-cancer"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/sports/phillies-chairman-david-montgomery-dies-at-72-after-battle-with-cancer">FOX 29 staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-405627633"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:50AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-405627633" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405627633-405626391"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/GETTY%20David%20Montgomery_1557317367975.jpg_7234503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/GETTY%20David%20Montgomery_1557317367975.jpg_7234503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/GETTY%20David%20Montgomery_1557317367975.jpg_7234503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/GETTY%20David%20Montgomery_1557317367975.jpg_7234503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/GETTY%20David%20Montgomery_1557317367975.jpg_7234503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Montgomery tips his hat at a victory rally at Citizens Bank Park October 31, 2008 in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Montgomery tips his hat at a victory rally at Citizens Bank Park October 31, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images) <strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - Philadelphia Phillies Chairman David Montgomery has passed away at the age of 72 after a five-year battle against cancer, the organization announced Wednesday.</p><p>The Phillies point to one of Montgomery's greatest legacies in his nearly half century in the game as his "unwavering civic-minded approach to the business of baseball."</p><p>Montgomery was also widely admired for his loyalty to fans, players and front office staff. "David was one of Philadelphia's most influential business and civic leaders in his generation," said Phillies managing partner John Middleton. "For 25 years, he has been an invaluable business partner and, more importantly, an invaluable friend."</p><p>Montgomery's Phillies career began in 1971, working in the ticket office during the day and helping operate the scoreboard at night. He was soon named marketing director and then director of sales. He was promoted to executive vice president after the 1981 season when Bill Giles put together a group that purchased the team from the Carpenter family.</p><p>He became chief operating officer in 1992 and remained in that position until being promoted to general partner, president and chief executive officer in 1997.</p><p>"I was just blessed with opportunities," he told the Pennsylvania Gazette in 1999. "It never felt like a job to me. I was just pursuing my passion in sports."</p><p>In his role as president and CEO, Montgomery became the face of the Phillies front office and a behind-the-scenes force in Major League Baseball. He spearheaded the club's transition from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park in 2004, including the ballpark's construction.</p><p>Montgomery also led the organization during the most successful period of sustained excellence in franchise history, from 2007 through 2011, which yielded five straight National League East titles, two pennants and the 2008 World Series championship.</p><p>In August 2014, Montgomery took a leave of absence as president and CEO following his diagnosis in May of that year. He returned as chairman in January 2015. Montgomery remained active in this role until his passing, attending many of the team's 2019 spring training games in Clearwater, as well as this year's home opener at Citizens Bank Park.</p><p>Montgomery was so influential at MLB's New York headquarters that he was once considered a legitimate candidate to become commissioner.</p><p>"David was truly a great man. I have never known a person with more integrity or who truly cared so much about everyone who worked for the Phillies," said the team's chairman emeritus, Bill Giles. "He will be tremendously missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him."</p><p>He is survived by his wife, Lyn; three children, Harry, Sam and Susa; one granddaughter, Elizabeth and two grandsons, Cameron and Will.</p><p>Funeral arrangements are pending.</p> Harper's grand slam keys Phillies' 11-1 rout of Cardinals

By Warren Mayes, Associated Press
Posted May 08 2019 07:43AM EDT

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper looks like he's starting to find his groove at the plate.

Harper, hit a grand slam, his first with the Phillies, and Rhys Hoskins added four hits, including a homer, to spark Philadelphia to an 11-1 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Harper entered the game hitting .226.

Raptors rout 76ers 125-89 to win Game 5

Posted May 07 2019 10:56PM EDT
Updated May 07 2019 10:58PM EDT

TORONTO (AP) - Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors used a huge second quarter to rout the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Toronto can advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in four seasons with a victory in Game 6 at Philadelphia on Thursday night. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harper's grand slam keys Phillies' 11-1 rout of Cardinals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Warren Mayes, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia's Bryce Harper looks like he's starting to find his groove at the plate.</p><p>Harper, hit a grand slam, his first with the Phillies, and Rhys Hoskins added four hits, including a homer, to spark Philadelphia to an 11-1 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.</p><p>Harper entered the game hitting .226.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/raptors-rout-76ers-125-89-to-win-game-5" title="Raptors rout 76ers 125-89 to win Game 5" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%2076ers%20Sixers%20Logo%20Graphic%201280x720_1554481402123.jpg_7052608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. The Raptors lost in six games to Cleveland in the East finals in 2016.

If the 76ers can extend the series to a seventh game, it would be played in Toronto on Sunday night.

US Soccer files response to lawsuit filed by women's team

By ANNE M, PETERSON, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 07 2019 05:32PM EDT
Updated May 08 2019 09:38AM EDT

The U.S. Soccer Federation has formally denied allegations of gender discrimination made by players of the U.S. women's national team.

Twenty-eight members of the current women's player pool filed the lawsuit March 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, alleging "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men's national team.

The USSF filed its answer on Monday, about one month before the Women's World Cup. The Raptors lost in six games to Cleveland in the East finals in 2016.</p><p>If the 76ers can extend the series to a seventh game, it would be played in Toronto on Sunday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-soccer-files-response-to-lawsuit-filed-by-women-s-team" title="US Soccer files response to lawsuit filed by women's team" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/08/womens%20soccer%20-%20cropped_1552078843487.jpg_6873501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States congratulate teammate Kealia Ohai #7 on her first goal with the national team against Switzerland during the second half of a&nbsp;friendly match. The United States defeated Switzerland 5-1. The USSF claims every decision made "with respect to the conduct alleged in the complaint was for legitimate business reasons and not for any discriminatory or other unlawful purpose." (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images) (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Most Recent

Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release

New Jersey attorney general sues DOJ over gaming opinion

K-9 Klink saluted by fellow officers during 'final walk'

California governor wants to end tax on tampons, diapers

Glassboro police lift evacuation orders after suspicious package report https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;presents&#x20;the&#x20;Medal&#x20;of&#x20;Honor&#x20;to&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;Staff&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;Travis&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Atkins&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;March&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;East&#x20;Room&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/new-jersey-attorney-general-sues-doj-over-gaming-opinion-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_attorney_general_gurbir_grewal_generic_01_112518_1543241942274_6438979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;Gurbir&#x20;Grewal&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Tim&#x20;Larsen&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey attorney general sues DOJ over gaming opinion</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/k-9-klink-saluted-by-fellow-officers-during-his-final-walk-" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/k9%20klink%20for%20web_1557321105908.png_7234499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Richwood&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>K-9 Klink saluted by fellow officers during 'final walk'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/california-governor-wants-to-end-tax-on-tampons-diapers-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/05/huggies_diapers_1544050777511_6491948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Boyle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California governor wants to end tax on tampons, diapers</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/police-issue-evacuation-order-traffic-alert-in-glassboro" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/glassboro_nj_evacuation_050919_1557328045644_7234591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Glassboro police lift evacuation orders after suspicious package report</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1138_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1138"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 