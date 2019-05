- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has agreed to push his $1 million roster bonus until July, according to NFL insider Field Yates, citing a source.

Long was due to receive the roster bonus Wednesday. The agreement would delay the bonus until the first day veterans report to training camp.

The move allows Long time to contemplate his future playing football.

MORE: Chris Long named 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Source: as he contemplates his football future, the Eagles and DE Chris Long agreed to move the $1M roster bonus he was due today until the first day veterans report to training camp. This allows Long plenty of time to make his decision about continuing to play football. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 1, 2019

Earlier this year, Long was named the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his philanthropic efforts.