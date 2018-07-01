Weather Authority: Excessive Heat Warning

- The Philadelphia region is slated for dangerously hot Sunday with lots of sunshine and near record high temperatures.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Sunday and Monday due to a prolonged period of severely hot temperatures. A Code Red also remains in effect for Philadelphia.

MORE: Weather watches, warnings, advisories by county | Code Red information for Philadelphia

Now THIS is how you run a #HeatWave ... 👎 pic.twitter.com/ZgjZIVh9Ns — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) July 1, 2018

Going for 6+ year heat today! See you at 7am @FOX29philly @LaurenDawnFox29 pic.twitter.com/x9o6UT9wxx — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) July 1, 2018

Humidity will pick up on Monday, with temperatures again topping out at 100 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s for the next several days, calling the three H's into the forecast: Hot, hazy and humid.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine. Near record high temperatures. . Low: 79 High: 100

MONDAY: A mainly sunny sky. Low: 80 High: 100

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 77 High: 95

WEDNESDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Low: 77 High: 94

THURSDAY: Clouds giving way to sun. Low: 75 High: 92