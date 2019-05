- The suspect in a series of mysterious explosions in Bucks County last spring is out of jail just one day after his bail was revoked.

Prosecutors argued that while out on bail, 31-year-old David Surman Jr. bought chemical compounds, gun components and computer parts, which violated the terms of his release on bail.

The judge released him Thursday and added new conditions, including that he must wear a GPS monitoring device.