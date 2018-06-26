Camden man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

- Authorities say a 21-year-old Camden man has been charged with manufacturing child pornography and sexually assaulting a young girl in Maple Shade earlier this year.

According to investigators, Jermaine Ward used his cell phone to make a video recording of the assault. He was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (First Degree, Third Degree) and Sexual Assault (Second Degree).

Ward was taken into custody Sunday morning in Camden. Ward is acquainted with the victim and

her family, according to authorities.

At the time of his arrest, Ward was employed by the YMCA of Burlington and Camden Counties,

and worked in two area schools through the organization’s Prime Time before-school and afterschool

programs. Since being hired by the YMCA in September 2017, Ward has spent time

working with students at Beverly City School on Bentley Avenue in Beverly and Carson

Elementary School on Garfield Avenue in Pennsauken.

“The investigation revealed that Ward may have had inappropriate contact or interaction with

students under his care,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “I urge anyone who suspects this defendant of

having engaged in inappropriate behavior with a child to contact law enforcement and provide the

details of the incident.”

In Burlington County, call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

In Camden County, call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Detective Jenna Bindig at 856-580-5782.

A detention hearing is scheduled for later this week.