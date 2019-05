- 1912 was a different world. Howard Taft was in office, you could get a brand new car for around $1,000 and the Titanic wreck was the biggest event of the year.

It's one thing to read what life was like decades ago, it's an another thing to have lived it!

Sunday marked Sarah Nader's 107 birthday and friends and family gathered at Granite Farms Estates in Media, Pa. to celebrate the occasion.

Nader, the youngest of 8 siblings, has been living at the assisted living facility for the last 30 years. Each year the facility holds a party for Nader in one of the banquet rooms.

"I don't know what my secret is," Nader said.

Nader, who was a Staff Sargent in World War II, thinks perhaps the key to her longevity is eating healthy and finding time to walk around.

"She has a lot of humility, my Aunt Sarah," George Hamaty said. "And she still walks! She very ambitious."

Nader is a lifelong Philadelphian and has rooted on the Phillies for all 107 years.

Her birthday wish is to go to a Phillies game.