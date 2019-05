- Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent dog attack resulted in officers fatally shooting a dog in Fairhill.

Around noon Wednesday, Narcotics Strike Force officers were on patrol when they heard yelling coming from 4th and Indiana Streets. The officers responded to the scene and were directed by civilians to the backyard of 2900 North Leithgow Street.

When the officers got to the home, several bystanders indicated that a 7-year-old boy was being attacked by dogs.

The officers tried to get into the property, but could not get over the fence or through the front door. While standing near the backyard, police say they observed a woman standing between two large pit bulls, and civilians were throwing objects at the dogs in an apparent effort to stop the attack.

During the struggle, the fence was knocked down, and the officers entered the yard to intervene. One of the officers asked the civilians to back away, and one of the dogs began to charge the officer.

At that time, police say the officer discharged his weapon, striking the dog, which then ran behind a small structure in the yard. When the dog re-emerged and ran at the second officer, both officers fired shots and struck the dog.

The dog’s owner then transported the dog to a private veterinarian where I succumbed to its injuries.

No civilians were struck by gunfire. The child and the dog's owner sustained scratches, but no serious injuries were reported.