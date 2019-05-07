More drama in the courtroom in the case of a former model killed inside her Main Line apartment. On Tuesday, jurors heard from the Lyft driver who drove the victim and the man charged with her murder just hours before her death.

When asked if he wanted to kill Christina Carlin-Kraft in August of 2018, Jonathan Wesley Harris shook his head, “no.”

However, prosecutors laid out in detail the violence of the attack. An assistant medical examiner testified Kraft had broken bones in her face and bruises around her eyes and nose.