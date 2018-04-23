Murphy touting more drivers, buses to solve overcrowding

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is counting on a hiring push to help alleviate overcrowding and on-time problems for New Jersey Transit's buses.

Murphy announced Monday that the agency would hire 40 more drivers.

NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett says that will enable more buses to be deployed on routes in Bergen, Hudson and Union counties where overcrowding is especially problematic.

Several bus routes in northern and southern New Jersey will be monitored closely for on-time performance.

Murphy and Corbett called it "targeted relief." It's part of the Democratic governor's plan to overhaul NJ Transit, an agency he has called "a national disgrace."

NJ Transit provided about 12 million passenger trips on buses in January, the most recent month for which data are available.