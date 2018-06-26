Violent night in Philly leaves 4 victims critical from 4 separate shootings

Police are investigating after a man was left critically injured in a West Oak Lane shooting overnight. Police are investigating after a man was left critically injured in a West Oak Lane shooting overnight.

- Police are investigating following a violent night in Philadelphia, which left four victims in critical condition from four separate shootings.

Around 9:45 p.m. in South Philadelphia, officers responded to the 2300 block of Oakford Street, where a 51-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and stomach.

An hour later, police say a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest in Kensington near East Somerset and C Streets.

Police are now looking for a silver car they say was seen leaving the scene of the shooting. A weapon believed to be used in the attack has already been uncovered.

MORE: Man, 20, critical after shooting in West Oak Lane | Car sought after shooting in Kensington leaves man, 33, critical

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the forehead on Ditman Street in Tacony.

Around the same time, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 6400 block of North Woodstock Street in West Oak Lane.

All four victims are listed in critical condition. No arrests have been made in any of the respective shootings.

---

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.