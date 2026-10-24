LeBron James ruled out for Saturday's Sixers-Bucks matchup
PHILADELPHIA - LeBron James has been ruled out for the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.
LeBron out
What we know:
James will rest Saturday as he manages pain in his lower back. Saturday's game at home starts the team's first back-to-back of the season.
By the numbers:
James, 41, is playing in his NBA-record 24th season — two more than any other player in NBA history.
Through two games this season, James is averaging 15.5 points per game.
Philadelphia is 2-0 on the season.
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What's next:
The Sixers tip off against the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.
What we don't know:
It's unclear whether LeBron will play in Sunday's game.
The Source: Information in this story is from The Associated Press and Pro Basketball Reference.