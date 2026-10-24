LeBron James ruled out for Saturday's Sixers-Bucks matchup

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The Brief LeBron James has been ruled out for the Philadelphia 76ers' game Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. James is managing lower back pain. James is playing in his NBA-record 24th season.



LeBron James has been ruled out for the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

LeBron out

What we know:

James will rest Saturday as he manages pain in his lower back. Saturday's game at home starts the team's first back-to-back of the season.

By the numbers:

James, 41, is playing in his NBA-record 24th season — two more than any other player in NBA history.

Through two games this season, James is averaging 15.5 points per game.

Philadelphia is 2-0 on the season.

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What's next:

The Sixers tip off against the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether LeBron will play in Sunday's game.