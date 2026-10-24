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LeBron James ruled out for Saturday's Sixers-Bucks matchup

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FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers
Published October 24, 2026 2:50 PM EDT
Published October 24, 2026 2:50 PM EDT
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LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • LeBron James has been ruled out for the Philadelphia 76ers' game Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
    • James is managing lower back pain.
    • James is playing in his NBA-record 24th season.

PHILADELPHIA - LeBron James has been ruled out for the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

LeBron out

What we know:

James will rest Saturday as he manages pain in his lower back. Saturday's game at home starts the team's first back-to-back of the season. 

By the numbers:

James, 41, is playing in his NBA-record 24th season — two more than any other player in NBA history.

Through two games this season, James is averaging 15.5 points per game.

Philadelphia is 2-0 on the season.

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Sixers erase 29-point deficit behind Maxey, Embiid, LeBron James to stun Cavs in home opener

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What's next:

The Sixers tip off against the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether LeBron will play in Sunday's game. 

The Source: Information in this story is from The Associated Press and Pro Basketball Reference.

Philadelphia 76ers