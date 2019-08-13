News
Weather
Traffic
Good Day
Sports
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local
National
World
Health
Politics
Seen On TV
Unusual
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Closings
Radar
Temperatures
Traffic
Weather App
Webcams
Good Day
Bus Stop Buddy
Consumer
Good Day Weekend
Watch Live
Sports
Eagles
Phillies
76ers
Flyers
Union
FOX Sports App
Entertainment
Contests
Lottery
The ClassH-Room
The Q
TMZ
TV Listings
Watch FOX Shows
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Mobile Apps
Personalities
Work For Us
Election
2020 Presidential Election
shared_post
Ohio plans to delay primary while Florida, Illinois and Arizona still a go -- for now
shared_post
Tuesday’s primaries offer chance for Biden to reach Latinos
shared_post
Joe Biden commits to picking a woman as running mate if he wins Democratic nomination
More Reports
View More
Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries postponed due to COVID-19
Louisiana elections chief asks to postpone April 4 primary amid coronavirus outbreak
Trump leading Biden, Sanders in Iowa by double digits, poll says
Democratic debate moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C. due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns
Congress shutting US Capitol to public until April 1 amid coronavirus concerns
States shuffle poll locations to protect seniors from COVID-19
Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his Dem campaign
Disappointing results leave Sanders campaign at crossroads
Biden adds Idaho to win total, delivering blow to Sanders
Yang calls for Democrats to rally around Biden
DNC: No live audience during presidential debate in Phoenix amidst coronavirus outbreak
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden cancel primary night events due to coronavirus
6 questions heading into next set of Democratic primaries
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders look to make leaps in March 10 primary as 6 states head to the polls
Booker endorses Biden, says he'll 'restore honor' to office
Presidential forum between Biden, Sanders in Orlando canceled due to coronavirus concerns, AFL-CIO confirms
Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president
Trump speaks on wide variety of issues in a town hall hosted in Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton
Bloomberg to fund anti-Trump operation in 6 critical states
Elizabeth Warren ends 2020 campaign, declines to immediately endorse other candidate
View More