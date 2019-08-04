Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama
President Donald Trump appeared to show a doctored chart of Hurricane Dorian’s path during a press conference at the Oval Office on Wednesday.
Trump administration ends protection for migrant medical care
The Trump administration has eliminated a protection that lets immigrants remain in the country and avoid deportation while they or their relatives receive life-saving medical treatments or endure other hardships, immigration officials said in letters issued to families this month.
Trump revives suggestion of ending birthright citizenship
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was looking "very seriously" at ending the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil.
A look at court fights over Trump financial documents
President Donald Trump's lawyers argued Friday at a federal appeals court in New York that two banks should be stopped from turning over his financial records to House committees seeking them. The case is one of several across the country where Trump is fighting against turning over documents sought by Democrats. The documents being sought include accounting records and his state and federal tax returns.
Trump orders US companies to find 'alternative' to China
President Donald Trump in a series of tweets is ordering all U.S. companies with operations in China to begin looking for alternatives in response to retaliatory tariffs from Beijing.
Trump acknowledges China trade policies may mean US economic pain
President Donald Trump acknowledged his aggressive China trade policies may mean economic pain for Americans but insisted they're needed for more important long-term benefits. He contended he does not fear a recession but is nonetheless considering new tax cuts to promote growth.
US sued over migrant's suicide after family separation
A new lawsuit blames the Trump administration's family separations for the death by suicide of a Honduran father after being separated from his 3-year-old child.
Trump ties success of US to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'
President Donald Trump sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy despite the stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.
President Trump points to Philadelphia shooting suspect’s criminal record in tweet
President Trump responded to the shooting that injured six Philadelphia officers as they attempted to serve a narcotics warrant Wednesday afternoon.
Trump promotes Pa. Shell plant that will turn gas into plastics
resident Donald Trump is showcasing growing efforts to capitalize on western Pennsylvania's natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics, as he tries to reinvigorate supporters in the manufacturing towns that helped him win the White House in 2016.
22 states sue Trump administration over rollback of power-plant regulations
A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states has sued the Trump administration over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants.
Trump delays tariffs on some Chinese goods, drops others
The United States is delaying tariffs on Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers and other items and removing other Chinese imports from its target list altogether in a move that triggered a rally on Wall Street.
New Trump administration rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Trump administration rules that could deny green cards to immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance are going into effect, potentially making it more difficult for some to get legal status in the United States.
Trump administration pushes to enforce abortion restriction
Moving ahead despite objections, the Trump administration on Friday set a timetable for federally funded family clinics to comply with a new rule that bars them from referring women for abortions.
President Trump: Kim wants to meet again, apologized for missile tests
President Donald Trump said Saturday that North Korea's Kim Jong Un wants to meet once again to "start negotiations" after joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises end. He also said Kim apologized for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests that has rattled U.S. allies in the region.
Haverford College student pleads guilty to trying to get Trump’s tax returns from FAFSA
A student from Haverford College has entered a guilty plea after it was discovered that he reportedly was trying to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns, officials say.
El Paso opens healing center ahead of Trump visit
El Paso officials opened a grief center on Tuesday to help people cope with last weekend's mass shooting at a Walmart, in which 22 people, nearly all with Latino last names, were killed and many others were wounded.
Trump calls 2 mass shootings 'evil attacks,' calls for ‘strong background checks’
President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all humanity" as he called for bipartisan cooperation to strengthen the nation's gun laws.
Trump called out for confusing Dayton with Toledo in mass shooting remarks
President Trump on Monday misstated the location of one of the mass shootings that rocked the nation over the weekend – referring to Toledo, Ohio instead of Dayton – during a speech in which he condemned the "monstrous evil" that left at least 30 dead.
Trump administration pushes to fast-track migrant family cases
A Trump administration pilot program in 10 cities from Baltimore to Los Angeles aims to fast-track court hearings to discourage migrants from making the journey to seek refuge in the United States.