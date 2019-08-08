Hahnemann Hospital residency slots fetch $55M at auction
More than 550 residency slots at a Philadelphia teaching hospital have fetched a $55 million winning bid at a bankruptcy auction ahead of the facility's impending closure.
Police: Man dies in fall after trying to climb 280-foot cell tower
State police say a man who tried to climb a 280-foot cellular tower in western Pennsylvania apparently slipped and plunged to his death.
4-year-old girl critical after fall from North Philadelphia second story window, officials say
A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling from a second story window in North Philadelphia, authorities say.
Fox 29 Weather Authority 7-day forecast 6 pm
Authorities investigate arson after 7 cars torched in Oxford Circle
Police say they have arrested a man for arson, after several cars went up in flames. First, at a Philadelphia auto repair shop in the Northeast, then at a car dealership. Both businesses are just a few blocks from each other.
SEPTA announces Trolley Tunnel Blitz; schedule changes are in place
SEPTA’s Trolley Tunnel Blitz is underway, as the work to improve SEPTA’s trolley lines begins.
Man, 20, critical after Port Richmond shooting
A man is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back in Port Richmond.
Prosecutors: 2 Pennsylvania constables charged for pipeline security work
Prosecutors say two Pennsylvania constables have been arrested for misusing their elected positions to work as "hired guns" for a natural gas pipeline.
Weather Authority: Perfect summer weekend slated for region
FOX 29's Jeff Robbins is forecasting a perfect summer weekend across the Philadelphia area.
Germantown hairstylist donates hair units to women and children dealing with hair loss
A local hairstylist is helping out women and girls dealing with hair loss.
FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Friday update)
FOX 29's Scott Williams has your forecast.
12-inch water main in Center City leads to traffic headaches
Crews worked to repair a 12-inch water main on 18th Street between Chestnut and Market in Center City.
Police: Man shot, killed in home invasion in Rhawnhurst
Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left a man dead in the city's Rhawnhurst section.
Authorities searching for suspected serial bank robber; reward offered
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed four banks in two weeks between Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Local teen gets U.S. patent to help solve common household problem
Solving problems that could one day help us all.
Sick dog found abandoned in plastic bin on Bucks County highway; $3K reward offered
Officials are investigating after they say a dog suffering from severe matting and multiple infections was found abandoned in a plastic bin on a Bucks County highway.
Weather Authority: Pleasant Friday kicks off sunny weekend
FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting a perfect summer weekend for Philadelphia.
6-year old-girl starts lemonade stand to raise money for retired K9 officer
A 6-year-old girl started a lemonade stand to raise money for a retired Reading K9 officer's medical bills.
FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Thursday update)
FOX 29's Scott Williams has your forecast.