Richardson, Simmons lead 76ers past Clippers 110-103
Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday night.
Embiid's 'villainous' social media posts create late-night drama for 76ers, fans
All-Star center Joel Embiid caused quite a stir on social media with a cryptic post before later clarifying his intentions with a second post.
Furkan Korkmaz, Joel Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls
Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2.
Korkmaz, Simmons lead 76ers past Grizzlies 119-107
The 76ers needed to get back to their home court to get back on track. Furkan Korkmaz’s shooting helped, too.
Antetokounmpo shines as Bucks defeat 76ers 112-101
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks used a strong defensive effort to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-101 on Thursday night.
Sixers to add Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks from Golden State Warriors
Reports indicate that the Philadelphia 76ers have added two guards in a trade with the Golden State Warriors.
Butler scores 38, Heat roll past 76ers 137-106
Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points against his former team before getting the fourth quarter off, and the Miami Heat ran away in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night.
Jaylen Brown scores 32, leads Celtics to 116-95 win over 76ers
Jaylen Brown had 32 points and nine rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored nine of his 25 points in a 99-second span that gave Boston the lead for good as the Celtics cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 116-95 on Saturday night.
Trae Young's 39 points lead Hawks past Simmons, 76ers
All-Star Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday night, extending the 76ers' road woes.
Philadelphia 76ers honor Kobe Bryant in pregame tribute
The Philadelphia 76ers remembered NBA legend Kobe Bryant ahead of their game against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.
Embiid scores 24 in uniform No. 24 for Bryant in 76ers' win
Wearing No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant, Joel Embiid scored 24 points in his first game in three weeks, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant on NBA scoring list in Lakers' loss
With a tribute to Kobe Bryant written on his Nikes, LeBron James moved past the retired Los Angeles great for third place on the NBA's career scoring list, scoring 29 points in the Lakers' 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
Sixers' Joel Embiid named starter for NBA All-Star Game
The NBA announced today that Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers was named an Eastern Conference starter for the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago.
VanVleet scores 22 as Raptors top 76ers for 5th straight win
Already without star center Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome losing another starter to injury.
Simmons scores 34 in triple-double, carries 76ers past Nets
Ben Simmons was chosen Monday as the Eastern Conference player of the week for the way he performed last week.
Furkan Korkmaz gets hot, scores 24 to lift 76ers over Bulls 100-89
Furkan Korkmaz asked the Philadelphia 76ers 14 months ago to trade him somewhere he could play amid frequent shuttles back and forth to the club's G-League team in Delaware.
Korkmaz gets hot, scores 24 to lift 76ers over Bulls 100-89
Furkan Korkmaz had six 3-pointers and a career-high 24 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 100-89 Friday night.
Harris scores 34, leads Sixers past Nets 117-106
Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including two big baskets in the final two minutes that proved to be the difference, as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-106 on Wednesday night.
Warren's big night, late block help Pacers rally past 76ers
When the Indiana Pacers were struggling offensively Monday, T.J. Warren bailed them out.
Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell lead Mavericks past Joel Embiid-less 76ers, 109-91
Luka Doncic had 19 points and 12 assists, Dwight Powell scored 10 of his 19 points in a decisive third quarter and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-91 on Saturday night.