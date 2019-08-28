Police: 14-year-old girl missing from North Philadelphia found safe
A 14-year-old girl who had been missing for over two weeks has been found safe, police confirmed Friday.
Weather Authority: Sunny, warm Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend
FOX 29 meteorologist Sue Serio has a near-perfect Labor Day weekend slated for the Philadelphia area.
Father and family friend charged in connection with boy's death on Broad Street Line
Two men are facing charges in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy killed on the Broad Street Line last year.
FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Thursday update)
FOX 29's Kathy Orr and Scott Williams have your forecast.
Officers who responded to North Philly standoff honored by FOP
The community and fellow law enforcement turned out to honor Philadelphia police and SWAT officers who responded to a North Philadelphia standoff earlier this month.
Bartender at Belgian Cafe gets $1,000 tip on $47 bill
A local bartender was shocked when she received a $1,000 on a $47 bill.
Dog shot by police after attack in West Philadelphia
Police say officers discharged their weapons during a dog attack in West Philadelphia.
Police: Arsenal of weapons found inside Bustleton home
Police say an arsenal of weapons were found inside a Bustleton home.
Gritty announces 5K 'run', festival for Flyers Charities
Weather Authority: Thursday morning forecast
FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest forecast.
17-year-old girl reported missing from Northeast Philadelphia found safe
Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing earlier this week has returned home.
5 in custody after shots fired at plainclothes officers in North Philadelphia
Five people are in custody after shots were fired at two plainclothes police officers in North Philadelphia late Wednesday night.
West Philadelphia historic church classified 'imminently dangerous' after fire
Firefighters have brought under control a fire that engulfed a historic West Philadelphia church, causing portions of the building to collapse and sending one person to a hospital.
Local driving school offers lessons to Cardi B through billboard
A local driving school wants to help Cardi B, a popular rapper, learn how to drive.
Pixar casts Philly natives Questlove, Tina Fey to voice characters in new film
A new Pixar animated film is going to have a lot of brotherly love thanks to casting two famous Philly natives.
Penn Book Center finds new owners, avoids closing down
A bookstore that has been a West Philadelphia staple for decades has been saved after a couple stepped in. Book lovers are breathing a sigh of relief.
Evil Genius, Sheetz team up to create blueberry muffin beer
Evil Genius rolled out a beer you may just want to drink for breakfast. Sheetz and Evil Genius Beer Company teamed up together for “brewberry muffinz” beer.