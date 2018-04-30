News
Weather
Traffic
Good Day
Sports
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local
National
World
Politics
Seen On TV
Unusual
Weather
Closings
Traffic
Weather App
Weather Team
Good Day
Bus Stop Buddy
Consumer
Good Day Weekend
Watch Live
Sports
Eagles
Phillies
76ers
Flyers
FOX Sports App
Entertainment
Contests
Lottery
The ClassH-Room
The Q
TV Listings
Watch FOX Shows
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Mobile App
Personalities
Station History
News
Latest Local News
Man arrested in homicide of transgender woman in North Philly
3 hours ago
Burlington County couple indicted for murder in connection with son's death
4 hours ago
Police: Missing siblings found safe in North Philadelphia
4 hours ago
Police: Kitten euthanized after being thrown from moving vehicle on Route 202
7 hours ago
Police: Vandal defaces Delaware County church with pro-choice graffiti
7 hours ago
18-year-old male shot in Hope Park in Kensington
7 hours ago
Man pleads guilty after over 100 animals found covered in feces on NJ farm
8 hours ago
Man, 29, shot in the groin in Frankford
9 hours ago
National News
Alabama Public Television refuses to air 'Arthur' episode with gay wedding
50 mins ago
Veteran survives after being impaled by tripod thrown onto California freeway
1 hour ago
Student, 17, graduates from high school and Harvard at the same time
1 hour ago
Baby who was cut from murdered mother's womb opens eyes for first time
3 hours ago
World News
Royal content creator: Queen Elizabeth is looking for a social media manager
1 day ago
11 people killed in reported gun attack at bar in Brazil
1 day ago
1 year after wedding: Harry and Meghan have new home, son
2 days ago
US abstains from global pledge to curb online violence
3 days ago
Pennsylvania News
Detective shoots panhandler he mistakenly thought had gun in Kensington
3 hours ago
Man arrested in homicide of transgender woman in North Philly
3 hours ago
Police: Missing siblings found safe in North Philadelphia
4 hours ago
Police: Kitten euthanized after being thrown from moving vehicle on Route 202
7 hours ago
New Jersey News
Burlington County couple indicted for murder in connection with son's death
4 hours ago
Man pleads guilty after over 100 animals found covered in feces on NJ farm
8 hours ago
3 NJ police officers on administrative leave amid probe of violent arrest
10 hours ago
Video shows NJ officer punching teen during arrest
1 day ago
Delaware News
States sue over rule allowing clinicians to refuse abortions
5 hours ago
1-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in Newark
2 days ago
Man killed in single-car fatal crash in Delaware
2 days ago
Biden calls for national unity at Philadelphia rally
3 days ago
Philadelphia & Pa. Suburbs
Man arrested in homicide of transgender woman in North Philly
3 hours ago
Police: Missing siblings found safe in North Philadelphia
4 hours ago
Police: Kitten euthanized after being thrown from moving vehicle on Route 202
7 hours ago
Police: Vandal defaces Delaware County church with pro-choice graffiti
7 hours ago
18-year-old male shot in Hope Park in Kensington
7 hours ago
Man, 29, shot in the groin in Frankford
9 hours ago
Wentz to participate fully in Eagles OTAs; Jenkins not present
10 hours ago
Kenney seeks 2nd term, touting soda tax benefits
11 hours ago
Lehigh Valley & Berks County
Tornado, thunderstorm warnings bring unsettling end to otherwise beautiful day
1 day ago
Locals watch as Bethlehem steelmaker building is imploded
2 days ago
Defunct Bethlehem steelmaker headquarters imploded
2 days ago
Hank's Take: Documentary explores Sheetz vs Wawa debate
April 30, 2018
South Jersey
Burlington County couple indicted for murder in connection with son's death
4 hours ago
Man pleads guilty after over 100 animals found covered in feces on NJ farm
8 hours ago
Police investigate alleged road rage incidents involving dirt bikes
22 hours ago
Police: Man urinated on memorial to NJ boy who died of cancer
1 day ago
Cherry Hill residents claim they are dealing with bugs, fire alarms
6 days ago